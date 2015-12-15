CJ and Passcloud Unveil CJ Wallet

Redefining Affiliate Marketing Beyond the Click

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Passcloud and CJ are excited to announce a partnership to expand the power of affiliate marketing beyond the click. We are introducing CJ Wallet, a solution that revolutionizes how publishers and advertisers engage consumers, measure performance, and drive sales, online and in-store.

CJ Wallet brings Passcloud’s breakthrough frictionless acquisition and instant consumer relationship platform into the CJ ecosystem, leveraging Apple and Google native wallets to create new ways to connect with shoppers.

With CJ Wallet, publishers can drive, and receive full credit for, online and in-store sales while empowering consumers to shop on their terms, at a time and place they choose.

Until now, affiliate has largely focused on driving immediate online conversions. CJ Wallet changes everything by allowing consumers to save offers, extending campaign life cycles, delivering continuous engagement and redemption through expiry reminders, location-based notifications and fresh offers. CJ Wallet creates relationships with interested, anonymous consumers, and ensures the engagement continues, attributing all sales back to the source of the relationship.

CJ Wallet offers advertisers speed, privacy, and scale. Campaigns launch in hours, not weeks, with no technical integration. It’s privacy-first, collecting no personal data, making acquisition frictionless, while still delivering attribution for online and offline redemptions.

As the largest affiliate network in the world, CJ is uniquely positioned to bring this innovation to market at scale. CJ Wallet allows publishers and advertisers to capture sales wherever they happen, online, in-store, or in-app, while extending the life and impact of every campaign.

“With CJ Wallet, we’re finally connecting the dots between online discovery and offline purchase. It’s a breakthrough moment where digital content, trusted partners, and physical retail converge to create true commerce journeys without boundaries.” Santi Pierini, CEO, CJ.

“Together, we’re redefining affiliate marketing with CJ Wallet, reaching the 98% who don’t act instantly and the 82% of sales in-store. A cookie-less, privacy-first solution with 100% attribution, it closes the gap between interest and purchase — whenever it happens.” Ludovic Chayriguès, CEO, Passcloud.

About Passcloud: Passcloud is a SaaS platform for brands who are seeking to acquire customers and foster lasting relationships, providing ongoing, always on, location enabled access to interested, anonymous consumers, empowering them to shop online or in-store, and we deliver attribution for every purchase journey.

