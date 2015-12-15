Cloudera Government Solutions Secures TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

New designation strengthens compliance and unlocks new opportunities for Texas SLED agencies to innovate with AI and data anywhere

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, announced today it has achieved Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program ( TX-RAMP ) Level 2 certification in AWS GovCloud for its already-FedRAMP-certified Cloudera Data Platform offering. This milestone validates Cloudera’s compliance with Texas’s rigorous security standards and further strengthens the company’s commitment to supporting state, local, and educational (SLED) institutions in maintaining the highest levels of data protection while securely adopting AI for mission-critical outcomes.

As digital transformation accelerates, Texas agencies need solutions that not only meet security requirements but also enable faster innovation and improved resilience. With TX-RAMP certification, Cloudera clears adoption barriers, giving SLED institutions the confidence to apply AI-driven analytics across all their data—whether in the cloud, on-premises, or at the edge. Cloudera already supports Texas-based organizations with their data analytics needs, including the City of Dallas , as well as MD Anderson and Parkland Health , where the platform powers advanced analytics that are helping to fuel groundbreaking medical research and healthcare innovation.

“Achieving TX-RAMP certification reinforces Cloudera’s commitment to Texas agencies, helping them modernize operations, deliver more effective public services, and build greater resilience,” said Darío Perez, Group Vice President of Federal Civilian and SLED at Cloudera. “By bringing AI to their data, we provide the secure, compliant foundation leaders need to innovate, reduce risk, and deliver better outcomes to the communities they serve.”

The TX-RAMP achievement follows Cloudera’s recent FedRAMP Moderate and GovRAMP authorizations, marking another step in the company’s mission to deliver secure, AI-ready data solutions across the public sector. Together, these certifications reinforce Cloudera’s ability to help government organizations safeguard sensitive data, reduce risk, and harness the power of AI to drive better outcomes for citizens.

Experience Cloudera’s data platform in action at EVOLVE25 DC Government Summit, the industry’s must-attend data and AI conference, on October 22, 2025. Register now .

To learn more about Cloudera’s public sector business, click here .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, delivering unified security, governance, and real-time predictive insights. The world’s largest organizations across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com