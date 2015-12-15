ControlUp Announces New Dashboards Capability to Empower IT and Business Leaders with Real-Time and Historical Data Visualization

New capability provides pre-built and customizable dashboards and interactive widgets directly within the ControlUp ONE platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ControlUp , a global leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced the general availability of its new Dashboards capability for all ControlUp for Desktops customers. Designed to provide IT, leadership, and executive teams with highly flexible visualization of both real-time and historical data, ControlUp Dashboards enable organizations to better understand their environments, troubleshoot faster, and tailor insights to their unique challenges.

ControlUp Dashboards deliver immediate value with more than 10 pre-built dashboards for common use cases while giving customers the freedom to build their own views using a wide range of widgets and chart types. The interactive dashboards allow users to filter entire datasets with a single dropdown, and popular community-driven dashboards are integrated directly within the ControlUp ONE platform for added value without requiring extra tools or setup.

“Our customers have been asking for more ways to interact with and visualize their digital employee experience data, and Dashboards are a direct response to that need,” said Joel Stocker, Director of Product Management at ControlUp. “With Dashboards, IT teams can start with out-of-the-box dashboards that deliver instant value or build their own custom views that reflect the unique needs of their environment. This is another step forward in our mission to deliver real-time visibility and actionable insights in the most flexible way possible.”

Key features of ControlUp Dashboards include:

My Dashboards and Shared Dashboards : Personal and favorite dashboards are accessible under My Dashboards, while organizational dashboards and ControlUp pre-built dashboards are available in a brand-new Dashboard Gallery.

: Personal and favorite dashboards are accessible under My Dashboards, while organizational dashboards and ControlUp pre-built dashboards are available in a brand-new Dashboard Gallery. Custom Dashboards : A preset grid system enables easy drag-and-resize functionality for widgets.

: A preset grid system enables easy drag-and-resize functionality for widgets. Widget Builder: Build powerful widgets with full customization options, including aggregations, filters, groupings, and math transformations, with visualization options ranging from stats and gauges to time series, tables, donut charts, and bar charts.

ControlUp Dashboards were developed in record time by a cross-functional team— ControlUp Innovation Guild —spanning the CTO Office, post-sales, product, UX, and R&D groups, and they represent the kind of customer-driven innovation central to the ControlUp ONE platform.

The new capability is now available to all ControlUp for Desktops customers with a valid subscription as well as organizations currently trialing the ControlUp ONE platform. Additional functionality will continue to be released as part of ControlUp’s product roadmap, expanding Dashboards available across the broader customer base.

Learn more on the ControlUp blog and watch the on-demand webinar for a full walkthrough.

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, unifying Digital Employee Experience and IT operations in a single, powerful platform built for modern workplace management. By combining real-time monitoring, intelligent insights, and proactive remediation, ControlUp accelerates the shift toward Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)—empowering IT teams to resolve issues before they affect employees, simplify operations, and manage complexity without the clutter of multiple tools. Nearly 2,000 organizations, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100, trust ControlUp to keep their technology running smoothly. With ControlUp, IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the workplace runs itself. To learn more, visit www.controlup.com .

