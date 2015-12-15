Independent evaluation finds Copyleaks leads the market in detecting AI-generated text with unmatched precision and transparency.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copyleaks , the leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity, has been recognized by Business Insider as the most accurate AI detector overall among eight tools tested for detecting AI-generated text. In the publication’s extensive evaluation across essays, résumés, and cover letters, Copyleaks outperformed competitors in identifying both human and AI-written material – confirming its position as the industry’s gold standard for accuracy and reliability.

Unlike many other tools, Copyleaks not only identifies whether AI-generated content but also pinpoints the exact phrases or sections where AI was used, offering unmatched transparency. This capability has made Copyleaks the trusted choice for businesses, educators, publishers, and governments seeking to ensure authenticity with today’s rapid AI adoption.

“Accuracy has never been more critical,” said Alon Yamin, cofounder and CEO of Copyleaks. “As AI becomes more deeply embedded in our workflows, from classrooms to corporate communications, people need tools they can trust to discern what’s original and what’s artificially generated. Our mission is to deliver that clarity and reliability, empowering organizations to uphold transparency and accountability across all digital content.”

The Business Insider analysis involved 480 scans of 60 documents run through various AI detectors. These documents covered six content types (essays, résumés, etc.) and contained four versions of AI involvement, ranging from 100% AI to no AI, with the AI content generated or edited by ChatGPT, DeepAI, and Claude. According to the authors of the analysis, Copyleaks is the “most accurate… to detect wholly AI or human-generated content.”

At the core of Copyleaks’ performance is its award-winning AI Detector, independently verified as the most accurate on the market with an over 99% detection rate. Leveraging advanced machine learning and linguistic analysis, the platform identifies both unedited and modified AI-generated text across more than 30 languages. Continuously trained on diverse datasets and the latest large language models, Copyleaks delivers consistent, reliable results as generative AI continues to evolve.

This recognition comes as the AI landscape evolves with the introduction of OpenAI’s Sora 2, a next-generation model expanding AI’s reach into high-fidelity video generation. As the line between authentic and synthetic content becomes increasingly blurred, Copyleaks’ industry-leading 99% detection accuracy underscores its vital role in ensuring integrity across industries. In the coming weeks, Copyleaks will also be unveiling new tools to meet the moment as AI-generated imagery and video tools evolve rapidly.

