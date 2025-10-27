Coral Reaches A 500k Monthly Workflow Milestone As Revenues Scale 8x

New capabilities are being built to enhance the efficiency of specialty healthcare centers

NEW YORK – October 20, 2025 – Coral, the process automation platform redefining automation for US healthcare providers, today announced record-breaking growth that is set to accelerate patient care dramatically. Over the past seven months, Coral’s revenue has grown more than eightfold, with the company processing over 500,000 patient workflows per month, and its models achieving an accuracy rate of over 98.7%. Organizations using Coral have seen intake times reduced by 81%, dropping from 21 minutes to just 4 minutes per patient.

Healthcare providers spend approximately $450 billion annually on manual work to process patients – representing one of the industry’s biggest operational challenges. Outdated manual processes delay treatment and increase costs significantly, as staff sift through faxes, make phone calls to coordinate between patients and insurance companies, and fill out lengthy forms. This results in declining reimbursements, inconsistent collections, lowered patient satisfaction, and delays in urgent patient care.

Unlike legacy automation solutions, Coral integrates directly into existing workflows rather than replacing them – delivering value immediately without forcing disruptive infrastructure changes. By leveraging AI-driven agentic workflows, Coral automates end-to-end processes – from patient intake to prior authorization, billing, and reasoning on clinical qualification. This substantially reduces manual effort and enables staff to focus on patient care.

After tackling intake as the first challenge, the next big piece being solved is prior authorization. It is one of the biggest barriers to timely care, with physicians averaging 40 requests each week, often delaying treatment for patients who can’t afford to wait. Coral’s prior authorization automation tackles this challenge head-on, turning what once took weeks into a process that is resolved in minutes.

By eliminating many such bottlenecks, Coral is helping providers accelerate access to care while easing administrative strain and lowering costs.

“Legacy automation vendors have struggled in healthcare because they have tried to rebuild systems from the ground up,” said Ajay Shrihari, co-founder of Coral. “Our approach is different. We accept the complexity of healthcare as it exists today and automate within current processes, delivering value on day one without our customers having to upend their entire infrastructure.”

Drawing on their backgrounds in robotics and medical image processing, and motivated by the low standard of care they witnessed in the healthcare system, AI scientists Ajay Shrihari and Aniket Mohanty founded Coral in 2024.

This rapid growth follows a seed round Coral raised earlier this year, led by Lightspeed with participation from strategic healthcare and technology investors, including leaders from OpenAI and Zapier

“We look for companies that don’t just build products, but fundamentally reshape industries,” said Rohil Bagga from Lightspeed. “Coral is doing exactly that for healthcare. By reimagining how automation can be applied inside the most complex and mission-critical workflows, they are unlocking massive efficiencies for providers, paving the way for a new standard of care.”

Adding to this momentum, Ashish Singh, Senior Partner at Bain & Company, joined as a strategic advisor. “Coral AI is poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry by tackling the most overlooked but critical challenges in care delivery,” said Singh. “By automating complex workflows inside existing systems, Coral is proving that innovation in healthcare doesn’t have to mean disruption.” Singh, who founded Bain’s healthcare practice, will provide crucial experience as Coral continues to grow.

Coral is a healthcare platform designed to help providers run smarter, faster, and more autonomously. By leveraging AI-driven automation and agentic workflows, Coral integrates with existing healthcare systems to automate complex tasks across patient intake, prior authorization, billing, compliance and patient outreach. Coral reduces human error, accelerates care delivery, and frees up healthcare staff to focus on areas where judgment and empathy matter most.

Lightspeed is a global multi-stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the Enterprise, Consumer, Health, and Fintech sectors. Over the past two decades, the Lightspeed team has backed hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped build more than 500 companies globally, including Affirm, Acceldata, Carta, Cato Networks, Darwinbox, Epic Games, Faire, Innovaccer, Guardant Health, Mulesoft, Navan, Netskope, Nutanix, Physics Wallah, Razorpay, Rubrik, Sharechat, Snap, OYO Rooms, Ultima Genomics, Zepto and more. Lightspeed and its global team currently manage $30bn+ in AUM across the Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in the U.S., Europe, India, Israel, and Southeast Asia.

