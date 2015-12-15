Cregis at FOREX Expo 2025: Connecting Forex with Crypto Payment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At FOREX Expo 2025 , one of the industry’s most influential gatherings for finance and forex leaders, Cregis , a global provider of enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure, showcased its latest solutions that enable the forex sector to seamlessly integrate crypto into their operations. In this event, Cregis demonstrated how its infrastructure empowers institutions to enhance efficiency, strengthen security, and unlock new opportunities in the evolving financial landscape.

From Currencies to Crypto: Redefining Global Trading

The forex industry in the Middle East is entering a pivotal phase as Web3 technology, cryptocurrency, and digital asset management reshape global capital flows. With regional financial hubs accelerating innovation and regulators exploring frameworks for digital assets, forex institutions are increasingly looking to integrate blockchain-based solutions to enhance transparency, efficiency, and cross-border settlement. By adopting secure and compliant Web3 infrastructure, the sector has the potential to bridge traditional currency markets with emerging digital economies, positioning the Middle East as a key driver in the next wave of global financial transformation.

Connecting the Global Trading Ecosystem with Blockchain

As one of the premier annual gatherings in global finance and forex trading, FOREX Expo 2025 provided Cregis with an ideal platform to engage with leading players across the industry. Recognizing the rapid convergence of traditional finance and digital asset management, Cregis showcased its enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure, highlighting solutions that bring efficiency, security, and scalability to forex operations. The company’s presence not only reinforced its position as a trusted partner for institutions navigating the evolving financial landscape but also aligned seamlessly with the expo’s vision of being ‘Where the Global Trading Ecosystem Connects,’ demonstrating how blockchain and Web3 technologies are shaping the future of forex worldwide.



Richard, Head of Business Development for UAE at Cregis shared: “We’re seeing forex and digital assets move closer together, creating new opportunities for innovation and efficiency across global markets.”

Across the two-day event, Cregis engaged with fintech professionals, highlighting the critical role of mature blockchain infrastructure in supporting long-term business growth. As trading firms and financial institutions increasingly explore digital assets and Web3 solutions, secure and scalable blockchain systems enable faster, more transparent, and efficient cross-border transactions while mitigating operational risks. A robust crypto payment gateway not only streamlines digital asset flows but also reinforces trust with partners and clients by embedding compliance and security at the core. For businesses seeking to remain competitive in an increasingly digital financial landscape, adopting enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure is no longer optional. It is a strategic necessity for sustainable growth and innovation.

Enterprise-Grade Crypto Payments for the Next Wave of Digital Finance

Recognizing the critical role of blockchain infrastructure in driving business growth, Cregis introduces its Crypto Payment Engine , a next-generation solution designed to connect enterprises with the global Web3 economy. The Payment Engine enables cross-border transactions with instant settlement, allowing businesses to accept major cryptocurrencies, settle in their preferred token, and expand globally with unmatched speed and flexibility. Designed with both business managers, developers, and end customers in mind, it empowers enterprises to streamline digital asset operations while accelerating their Web3 transformation.

The Payment Engine uses MPC technology to eliminate single points of failure and protect enterprise assets. It features integrated AML tools, risk monitoring, and intelligent payment processing that boost operational efficiency. With competitive pricing and a developer-friendly interface, businesses from Forex brokers to e-commerce and gaming platforms can easily adopt Web3 payments, making enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure accessible to organizations of all sizes. Currently, leading forex platforms, including ATFX, MH Market, GTCFX, VPFX, ROTEX, JKV, and PrimeCodex, have successfully integrated Cregis’s solutions.

Stay Tuned: Driving the Future of Crypto-Powered Forex

As crypto payment gateways gain momentum in the forex industry, Cregis’s vision of broader crypto adoption is coming into focus. At FOREX Expo 2025, Cregis is showcasing its enterprise-grade crypto payment gateway, designed to help businesses seamlessly engage with traders and investors active in digital assets.

Cregis’s commitment to advancing the forex sector extends beyond the event. The company continues to deepen its understanding of industry needs while refining its capabilities and solutions, paving the way for the next wave of forex-Web3 integration.

About Cregis

Cregis is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients.

Its core offerings—MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service, and a robust Payment Engine—help exchanges, fintech platforms, and Web3 businesses manage digital assets with confidence.

With over 3,500 businesses served globally, Cregis empowers businesses to accelerate their Web3 transformation and unlock new digital asset opportunities.

