Datadog Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Digital Experience Monitoring

Datadog was positioned the highest in the Ability to Execute axis

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 29, 2025) – Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM). This is the second year in a row Datadog has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner research. The company’s positioning in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is based on the Completeness of Datadog’s Vision and its Ability to Execute with its extensive DEM portfolio for web and mobile applications.

“Datadog’s suite of DEM products empowers customers to deliver seamless and high-quality digital experiences. We have continued to evolve this space with our recent acquisition of Eppo, an experimentation and feature-management platform. By integrating Eppo’s capabilities into our unified platform, we can help customers continue to improve end user experiences quickly and with confidence,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. “We believe this Gartner placement of Datadog in the 2025 Magic Quadrant reflects our commitment to helping customers improve their brand reputation, increase end user retention and ultimately achieve their digital transformation goals.”

Datadog’s DEM suite-which includes Synthetic Monitoring and Testing, Real User Monitoring (RUM), Product Analytics, Session Replay and Error Tracking-provides a single source of truth for frontend monitoring data, so brands like Ibnsina Pharma and Booksy can better understand user activity and troubleshoot frontend issues as efficiently as possible. Building on that foundation, RUM Without Limits delivers a new level of flexibility and value for Real User Monitoring. Designed in response to customer demand, it combines high-fidelity insights from complete traffic with powerful filtering tools that help teams uncover trends, detect issues and manage costs with precision.

“It has been a long time since we’ve seen truly insightful data from customers. Datadog gave us that lens again,” said Mahmoud Abdel Gawad, Co-CEO at Ibnsina Pharma.

“Datadog allows us to measure the business impact of changes and have a single point of truth across all teams,” said Zbigniew Kamiński, head of SRE at Booksy.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow; Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well; Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others; Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

To learn more about Digital Experience Monitoring, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/digital-experience-monitoring/. To download the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-digital-experience-monitoring-2025/.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring, Padraig Byrne, Pankaj Prasad, Martin Caren, D.B. Cummings, Matt Crossley, Tanmay Bisht, October 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272382