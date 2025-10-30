Decent Cybersecurity Highlights Slovakia’s Tech Leadership at the EU-NZ Business Summit

Auckland, New Zealand, Oct 30, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – At the inaugural European Union – New Zealand Business Summit, Decent Cybersecurity represented Europe’s growing strength in digital and defence technologies. The company’s Founder and CEO, Matej Michalko, joined industry leaders to discuss innovation partnerships, cybersecurity resilience, and post-quantum readiness across trans-Pacific markets. The event gathered over 400 participants from business, technology, and research communities, underscoring a shared commitment to building secure and sustainable digital infrastructure between Europe and New Zealand.

Hosted by Hon Todd McClay, New Zealand’s Minister for Trade & Investment, in partnership with Team Europe (the Ambassadors of the EU and its Member States), the Summit celebrated the strong growth of trans-Pacific cooperation. Since the EU–NZ Free Trade Agreement entered into force in 2024, two-way trade has already risen by NZ $2 billion, reaching NZ $21.6 billion in 2025.

The event was officially opened by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who described the EU as “an innovation partner” and emphasised the shared values and strategic alignment between Europe and New Zealand in advancing trade, defence, and technology.

A Platform for Global Partnerships and Digital Innovation

Commissioner Šefcovic, a native of Slovakia, delivered a keynote address outlining Europe’s vision for resilient supply chains, strategic autonomy, and secure digital transition. Later in the day, the “Quickfire with Central and Eastern Europe” session showcased innovation leaders from across the region.

Representing European Union and its member country Slovakia, Matej Michalko presented on the country’s growing role in post-quantum cybersecurity, AI for defence systems, and trusted blockchain infrastructure — areas where Decent Cybersecurity is establishing Europe-wide leadership.

“It was an honour to represent European Union and Slovakia alongside Commissioner Šefcovic and to demonstrate how our country is contributing to Europe’s digital and defence sovereignty,” said Matej Michalko, CEO of Decent Cybersecurity. “The EU–New Zealand partnership opens new doors for innovation, technology exchange, and secure infrastructure development that transcend continents.”

Shared Vision for Innovation and Security

The Summit agenda featured strategic panels on clean tech, AI, bioeconomy, and aerospace & defence, with global leaders from Airbus, Rocket Lab, OHB, and Maersk. It culminated with a joint address by Commissioner Šefcovic and Minister McClay, setting out a shared vision for deeper economic and technological integration between Europe and New Zealand — an effort strongly endorsed by Prime Minister Luxon in his opening remarks.

For Decent Cybersecurity, participation in this summit reinforces its mission to connect European post-quantum, blockchain and AI-driven innovation with global partners in the Asia-Pacific region — bridging defence, technology, and critical-infrastructure ecosystems.

About Decent Cybersecurity

Decent Cybersecurity s. r. o. is a European deep-tech company developing post-quantum and blockchain-based cybersecurity solutions for defence and critical infrastructure. Certified by TÜV SÜD (ISO 9001 and ISO 27001) and holding NATO, EU, and national SECRET-level security clearances, the company is a member of European Defence Fund (EDF) projects and a founding member of the Critical Infrastructure Association of Slovak Republic (Asociácia kritickej infraštruktúry SR, AKI SR).

