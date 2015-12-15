Descope Announces App Dev Partner Program to Expand Access to Customer and Agentic IAM

Program designed to support a range of application development service providers in delivering reduced user friction, account takeover protection, and secure agentic AI / MCP adoption for their customers.

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descope , the drag & drop external IAM platform, today announced the launch of the Descope App Dev Partner Program aimed at empowering application development agencies and technical consultants to deliver secure, user-friendly customer and AI agent authentication to their customers.

“Descope is committed to being the chosen identity provider for organizations of all sizes and technical maturity levels, and the launch of our App Dev Partner Program is an important step towards that goal,” said Rishi Bhargava, Co-Founder of Descope. “This program brings Descope’s no / low code customer and agentic IAM capabilities to organizations that use digital agencies for their website or app development. Existing app dev partners have been enthused by our platform’s ease of use and implementation, flexibility to fit any customer environment, and seamless migrations from home-grown and legacy CIAM setups. We’re looking forward to working with more app dev partners and helping organizations around the world simplify and secure authentication for their customers, partners, and AI / MCP ecosystems.”

The Descope no-code / low-code external IAM platform helps organizations easily create, modify, and manage identity journeys for their users, business customers, partners, AI agents, and MCP servers using visual workflows. Organizations like GoFundMe, GoodRx, Databricks, Navan, and You.com use Descope to enhance customer experience, help prevent account takeover, and ensure secure and scalable adoption of AI agents and MCP servers.

Joining the Descope App Dev Partner Program unlocks exclusive benefits including deal registration, referral incentives, joint go-to-market initiatives, and hands-on collaboration with the Descope sales, marketing, and developer relations teams. Partners will also receive in-depth training and enablement resources to help them communicate Descope’s business value and implement Descope capabilities for their clients.

“We’re delighted to be launch partners for the Descope App Dev Partner Program,” said Joel Macaluso, Partner of Development Services at iMedia . “Helping organizations add frictionless, secure, omnichannel authentication to their apps and websites aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering results-based digital brand experiences. Descope’s benefits over home-grown auth or legacy vendors is already evident to us, and we look forward to working with their team to bring modern auth to iMedia’s customer base.”

“We’re excited to join forces with Descope as an app dev partner,” said Scott Williams, Chief Innovation Officer at Human Marketing . “Authentication is the front door to every ecommerce site and B2B app–as a digital marketing agency providing a multitude of services to fuel our customers’ growth, adding no-code auth to the mix is a no-brainer. We’re also eager to experiment with several Descope capabilities that are ideal for ecommerce sites like A/B testing, passwordless methods like Google One Tap and passkeys, native mobile auth, and step-up auth during checkouts.”

“In addition to providing customer IAM, Descope is the ideal partner to help our clients securely adopt agentic AI and MCP,” said Harish Rohokale, Founder and CEO of Apptware . “Apptware helps organizations with a range of GenAI, AI, and ML initiatives–with Descope’s Agentic Identity Hub, we can accelerate the deployment of production-ready AI agents and MCP servers with identity controls baked-in.”

Descope invites application development agencies and technical consultants interested in becoming a part of this program to apply today and take advantage of the numerous benefits offered. For more information about the Descope App Dev Partner Program and how to become a partner, please visit https://www.descope.com/app-dev-partners

About Descope

Descope is a drag & drop platform to help organizations manage all their external identity journeys. Our no-code / low-code solution helps organizations create, modify, and secure authentication and authorization journeys for end users, business customers, partner applications, AI agents, and MCP servers. Hundreds of businesses use Descope to improve customer experience, prevent account takeover, and get a 360-degree view of their customer and agentic identities.

