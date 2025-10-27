Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong Helps HP Unveil New Tech Lineup of Must-Have Devices for Hybrid & Multitasking Future of Work

News Media Group, Inc. Produced the National Satellite Media Tour for HP that Included Interviews with National Shows and Local Stations About the Latest Smart Office Tech

West Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – October 13, 2025) – News Media Group, Inc. and Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong partnered with HP on a national Satellite Media Tour (SMT) of television and radio interviews that provided an exclusive first look at HP’s powerful new collection of innovative tech to help people work smarter at home and the office. Mario Armstrong demonstrated how the innovative hardware and peripheral devices are specifically engineered to deliver flexibility, intelligence, and efficiency consumers need to navigate their busy, connected world.

With hybrid work and multitasking now the standard, consumers urgently need technology that can keep pace without adding complexity. The SMT demonstrated how HP has responded by unveiling a new fall product lineup designed to make the home and office truly future-ready, helping people work, play, and create smarter. The products can be found on HP.com.

The latest devices released from HP that were on the SMT included:

The HP Envy Photo 7900 All-in-One Printer. Every photo on a smartphone is print-ready in seconds, and a special photo tray means no swapping paper. Setup takes minutes, and its sleek touchscreen and eco-friendly design (made from 60% recycled plastic!) make it smart and stylish. With HP AI, get perfectly formatted prints from everyday printing to DIY holiday cards.

The HP Ultra-Fast Scroll Wireless Mouse 785M. Perfect for anyone tackling big projects, from coding to video editing. As the world’s first battery-free wireless mouse with a side scroll wheel, it recharges in just three minutes with USB-C and keeps up with demanding workflows. With customizable scroll speeds and a sleek, sustainable design powered by a supercapacitor, it’s built to boost productivity and eliminate battery swaps.

HP Series 5 Pro 14-inch Portable Monitor. Ultra-slim and lightweight, it slips easily into a bag yet instantly transforms any spot into a dual-screen workspace, ideal for editing, designing, or presenting on the go. The versatile kickstand adjusts to every angle, while the durable magnetic cover doubles as a handy mousepad.

The HP Series 5 Pro 49-inch Conferencing Monitor. The ultimate multitasking upgrade. With an ultrawide screen that feels like two monitors in one, it allows one to organize all of their windows for meetings, spreadsheets, and presentations side by side on their desktop. HP Device Bridge 2.0 lets them copy, paste, and share files between devices with a single keyboard and mouse, while Smart KVM switches seamlessly between computers.

To find all the latest HP products, visit HP.com.

