Doubleview Gold Corp Announces 320-Meter Eastward Extension at the Hat Polymetallic Deposit, Expanding Mineralized Volume and Remaining Open

Vancouver, British Columbia–(ACN Newswire – October 23, 2025) – Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (“Doubleview” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that ongoing drilling at its 100%-owned Hat Polymetallic Deposit in northwestern British Columbia has extended the mineralized system approximately 320 meters eastward, further confirming that the deposit remains open in multiple directions. The 2025 exploration program continues to expand the mineralized envelope, with results expected to contribute significantly to the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

2025 Exploration Program Highlights

To date in 2025 drill program, the Company has completed more than 10,200 meters of drilling in 14 holes. The focus has been to step out from the known resource limits to prove continuity and scale. Key results from this phase of the program include:

Significant Extension: Drill holes H100 through H102 have successfully extended the deposit’s footprint more than 320 meters eastward, confirming that the high-volume porphyry-style mineralization remains open and undefined in this direction.

Drill holes H100 through H102 have successfully extended the deposit’s footprint more than 320 meters eastward, confirming that the high-volume porphyry-style mineralization remains open and undefined in this direction. Consistent Mineralization: Mineralization has been intersected in every hole completed in the 2025 program, validating the geological model and suggesting strong continuity of the mineralizing system.

Mineralization has been intersected in every hole completed in the 2025 program, validating the geological model and suggesting strong continuity of the mineralizing system. Resource Inclusion: The entire drill database to hole H101 will be included in the revised MRE, anticipated for release in 2025. The expanded footprint with stronger assay data and strong visuals as illustrated in the accompanying core photo gallery, is expected to allow a meaningfully increased resource estimate.

The 2025 drilling program comprises more than 10,200 meters in 14 holes and the observed mineralization has been extended more than 320 metres to the east. The interpreted mineralization and the apparent growth in volume provide strong support for the forthcoming MRE that is scheduled for completion within the next 60 days. Fresh assays are being received almost daily from the laboratory and will be released when processed by our technical team.

“These new drill results represent a major step forward in understanding the true scale of the Hat Deposit,” said Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp. “The 320-meter eastward extension, combined with probable continued mineralization beyond the current limits of drilling, highlights the significant expansion potential of the system and positions Doubleview for a meaningful resource upgrade.

“The Hat Deposit, characterized by its copper-gold-cobalt-scandium association, continues to demonstrate robust continuity of mineralization and growing tonnage potential. Drilling to date indicates a broad, strongly mineralized system with elevated scandium and copper values that support the Company’s strategy to define one of North America’s largest critical-metal-bearing polymetallic deposits. Important amounts of gold, cobalt and silver are present.

A detailed drill section and plan map illustrating the newly expanded mineralized area are provided below. In addition, a gallery of approximately 60 core photographs from recently completed, non-reported holes accompanies this release. The Company anticipates announcing assay results from these holes as soon as analytical data are received, validated, and interpreted.”

IMPORTANT VISUAL DISCLOSURE: The visual observations of mineralization, including core photos, are preliminary in nature and are not a substitute for assay results. The Company cautions that visual estimates of mineralization are not indicative of the actual grade or economic viability of the resource. Assay results are pending for the core included in the photos and will be published once received, verified, and analyzed under the Company’s strict Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program.

Figure 1: Drill Plan with the Induced Polarization Plan and 2024 Conceptual Pit Outline, showing the new extensions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/271591_b1e46f8114db4806_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Section on H093 to H096, H100 to H102, and 2024 Conceptual Pit Outline

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/271591_b1e46f8114db4806_002full.jpg

Core Photo Gallery: The following images are showing a few mineralization intervals of the H097 to H102:

To view the enhanced versions of these graphics, please visit:

https://www.doubleview.ca/core-samples-h100-to-h102/

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) is a Canadian resource company advancing the 100%-owned Hat Polymetallic Project, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. The Hat hosts a large copper-gold-cobalt-scandium porphyry system with significant critical metal potential. Doubleview is dedicated to responsible exploration, Indigenous engagement, and sustainable development that benefits both shareholders and local communities.

Doubleview’s success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company’s strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

For more information, please visit: www.doubleview.ca

Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview’s Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit

The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region’s significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company’s July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below:

Average Grade Metal Content Open Pit Model Hat Resource Category Tonnage CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575

Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc 2 O 3 .

For further details of the MRE, please refer to the Company’s July 25, 2024 news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information.” In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271591

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com