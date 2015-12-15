DTEX Achieves FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) to Expand Insider Risk Management

With sponsorship from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), DTEX becomes the first and only FedRAMP-accredited User Activity Monitoring (UAM) solution, setting the standard for modern, unified Insider Risk Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DTEX , the trusted leader of insider risk management, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Authority to Operate (ATO). This milestone underscores DTEX’s commitment to strengthening insider risk protections across the federal government.

The DTEX Platform’s FedRAMP ATO certifies that it meets the rigorous security standards required for Federal Cloud Services. With this designation, agencies can confidently deploy DTEX to detect, deter, investigate and mitigate insider threats while upholding the highest levels of data protection.

“Achieving FedRAMP ATO is a significant milestone for our team and for our federal customers and partners. FedRAMP authorization is more than a compliance milestone; it is a critical step in treating insider risk as a national security priority,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX. “Federal agencies need access to mission-critical technologies now more than ever, especially insider risk management solutions that safely host in the cloud. DTEX delivers the intelligence and visibility needed to proactively identify and mitigate risks before they escalate into data breaches. We are proud to help protect our nation’s most sensitive data and support agencies in proactively defending the mission.”

FedRAMP provides government organizations with assurance that Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) meet the stringent security controls detailed in NIST 800-53 rev 5. DTEX achieved authorization through an agency-sponsored ATO, sponsored by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

DTEX is the first FedRAMP-accredited User Activity Monitoring (UAM) solution to date on the FedRAMP Marketplace. Only DTEX unifies Data Loss Prevention (DLP), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), and UAM to proactively detect and prevent insider risks before data loss occurs.

DTEX assists agencies in fulfilling the UAM requirements outlined in the Committee on National Security Systems Directive (CNSSD) 504, with built-in UEBA capabilities.

About DTEX

DTEX is the trusted leader in insider risk management, transforming how organizations protect their data with proactive strategies that prevent insider risks from becoming data breaches. The DTEX Platform is powered by advanced AI built on industry-leading behavioral research to deliver continuous visibility, context, and early detection of emerging risks. This is the foundation for DTEX Insider Risk Management (IRM) and Risk-Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

By delivering a holistic solution that unifies behavioral analytics, data protection, and real-time risk detection, DTEX empowers organizations to modernize security, strengthen data protection, and build a workforce that is both trusted and protected. With DTEX, organizations can excel confidently, knowing their people and data are secure — always with privacy by design.

