DVC Sales, founded by former Disney Vacation Club cast members Mark and Lori Webb, has launched an upgraded digital platform for verified DVC resale listings, giving families a secure, transparent, and expert-guided way to buy or sell Disney Vacation Club points while saving thousands.

Orlando, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – October 26, 2025) – DVC Sales, a trusted leader in Disney Vacation Club resale, has officially introduced a redesigned digital platform that simplifies the way families buy and sell Disney Vacation Club points. The new system enhances transparency and speed for buyers while providing sellers with a secure, professionally managed process.

DVC Sales Launches Enhanced Digital Platform to Simplify Disney Vacation Club Resale Process

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/271050_59294feee40f8999_002full.jpg

The announcement marks a significant step in modernizing the DVC resale experience-making it easier for vacationers to explore DVC resale listings online, compare resort options, and purchase at savings below direct pricing.

A Smarter Way to Own Disney Magic

Rising demand for Disney Vacation Club points has driven more families to consider resale options. The updated DVC Sales platform now offers advanced search features, real-time pricing, and personalized guidance, allowing buyers to find verified contracts that align with their vacation goals.

“Our mission has always been to make Disney vacations more accessible,” said Mark Peterson, Co-Founder of DVC Sales. “With our new digital system, families can confidently purchase or sell Disney Vacation Club memberships knowing every contract is verified and every step is transparent.”

Helping Buyers and Sellers Alike

The redesigned site offers multiple tools that simplify the process for both sides of the transaction:

Verified DVC Resale Listings : Every listing undergoes document verification for accuracy and ownership legitimacy.

Every listing undergoes document verification for accuracy and ownership legitimacy. Smart Price Comparison: Buyers can instantly compare listings across different resorts and contract sizes.

Buyers can instantly compare listings across different resorts and contract sizes. Secure Escrow & Closing Support: Sellers benefit from a fully managed resale process backed by licensed professionals.

Sellers benefit from a fully managed resale process backed by licensed professionals. Educational Resources: Guides, videos, and cost calculators help users understand the benefits of resale versus buying direct.

“Families are saving thousands of dollars every day by purchasing DVC resale rather than paying full price,” added Lori Webb, Co-Founder of DVC Sales. “This launch represents our continued commitment to delivering trust, clarity, and savings.”

About DVC Sales

Founded in 2014 by Mark Webb and Lori Webb, former Disney Vacation Club cast members, DVC Sales is a Florida-based brokerage specializing in Disney Vacation Club resale. The company connects verified buyers and sellers, helping families purchase Disney Vacation Club points safely and affordably through a transparent, expert-managed system.

For more information, visit: www.dvcsales.com

About the company: Founded in 2014 by Mark Webb and Lori Webb, former Disney Vacation Club cast members, DVC Sales is a Florida-based brokerage specializing in Disney Vacation Club resale.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271050