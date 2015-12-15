Eclipse LMOS Redefines Agentic AI with Industry’s First Open Agent Definition Language (ADL) for Enterprises

ADL streamlines agent design, helping enterprises cut complexity, speed deployment, and scale agentic AI with confidence

BRUSSELS, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today announced the introduction of the Agent Definition Language (ADL) functionality to the Eclipse LMOS (Language Models Operating System) project.

Eclipse LMOS is an open source platform for orchestrating intelligent AI agents that perform complex tasks at enterprise scale. It is composed of three core components:

Eclipse LMOS ADL (Agent Definition Language): A structured, model-neutral language and visual toolkit that lets domain experts define agent behavior reliably and collaborate seamlessly with engineers.

(Agent Definition Language): A structured, model-neutral language and visual toolkit that lets domain experts define agent behavior reliably and collaborate seamlessly with engineers. Eclipse LMOS ARC Agent Framework : A JVM-native framework with a Kotlin runtime for developing, testing, and extending AI agents comes with a built-in visual interface for quick iterations and debugging.

: A JVM-native framework with a Kotlin runtime for developing, testing, and extending AI agents comes with a built-in visual interface for quick iterations and debugging. Eclipse LMOS Platform: An open, vendor-neutral orchestration layer for agent lifecycle management, discovery, semantic routing, and observability, built on the CNCF stack and currently in Alpha.

An industry-first innovation, ADL addresses the complexity of traditional prompt engineering by providing a structured, model-agnostic framework that allows business and engineering teams to co-define agent behaviour in a consistent, maintainable, and versionable way. This shared language increases the reliability and scalability of growing agentic use cases, enabling enterprises to design and govern complex agentic systems with confidence. This capability further distinguishes Eclipse LMOS from proprietary alternatives.

The goal of the LMOS project is to create a sovereign, open platform where AI agents can be developed, deployed, and integrated seamlessly across networks and ecosystems. Built on open standards such as Kubernetes, LMOS is already in production with one of the largest enterprise Agentic AI deployments in Europe.

“Agentic AI is redefining enterprise software, yet until now there has been no open source alternatives to proprietary offerings,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “With Eclipse LMOS and ADL, we’re delivering a powerful, open platform that any organisation can use to build scalable, intelligent, and transparent agentic systems.”

Empowering Enterprises to Build the Future of Agentic AI

Agentic AI represents a generational shift in how enterprises approach their technology stack. According to Gartner (June 2025) , by 2028, 15% of daily business decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI, and 33% of enterprise applications will include such capabilities, up from less than 1% in 2024.

Eclipse LMOS is uniquely designed to let enterprise IT teams leverage their existing infrastructure, skills, and DevOps practices. Running on technologies such as Kubernetes, Istio, and JVM-based applications, LMOS integrates naturally into enterprise environments, accelerating adoption while protecting prior investments.

The introduction of ADL builds on this foundation by empowering non-technical users to shape agent behavior. Business domain experts, not just engineers, can directly encode requirements into agents, accelerating time-to-market and ensuring that agent behavior accurately reflects real-world domain knowledge.

“With ADL, we wanted to make defining agent behaviour as intuitive as describing a business process, while retaining the rigor engineers expect,” said Arun Joseph, Eclipse LMOS project lead. “It eliminates the fragility of prompt-based design and gives enterprises a practical path to scale agentic AI using their existing teams and resources.”

Together, these two pillars, leveraging existing engineering investments and empowering business experts with ADL, make LMOS unique among agentic AI platforms.

Enterprise-Ready Advantages

Compared to proprietary solutions, Eclipse LMOS delivers:

Open architecture – Innovation thrives in an open environment. LMOS is part of an open ecosystem that invites developers, data scientists, and organisations to collaborate and shape the future of Multi-Agent Systems.

– Innovation thrives in an open environment. LMOS is part of an open ecosystem that invites developers, data scientists, and organisations to collaborate and shape the future of Multi-Agent Systems. Collaboration – AI agent collaboration enhances problem-solving. LMOS orchestrates these interactions with advanced routing based on the user’s intent or goals, allowing agents to work together seamlessly within a single, unified system.

– AI agent collaboration enhances problem-solving. LMOS orchestrates these interactions with advanced routing based on the user’s intent or goals, allowing agents to work together seamlessly within a single, unified system. Cloud native scalability – As your AI needs grow, LMOS grows with you. Its cloud-native architecture dynamically scales from a few agents to hundreds, ensuring seamless performance as your AI operations expand.

– As your AI needs grow, LMOS grows with you. Its cloud-native architecture dynamically scales from a few agents to hundreds, ensuring seamless performance as your AI operations expand. Modularity – LMOS is built with modularity at its core, allowing you to easily integrate new Agents in your preferred development language or framework.

– LMOS is built with modularity at its core, allowing you to easily integrate new Agents in your preferred development language or framework. Extensibility – Extensibility drives innovation. LMOS defines clear specifications, allowing you to quickly extend its ecosystem.

– Extensibility drives innovation. LMOS defines clear specifications, allowing you to quickly extend its ecosystem. Multi-tenant capable – Built with enterprises in mind, LMOS is designed to be multi-tenant capable from the ground up. LMOS enables the efficient management of multiple tenants and agent groups within a single infrastructure.

Real-World Impact

At Deutsche Telekom, Eclipse LMOS powers the award-winning Frag Magenta OneBOT assistant and other customer-facing AI systems. This deployment, one of Europe’s largest multi-agent enterprise deployments , has processed millions of service and sales interactions across several countries, showcasing LMOS’s enterprise-grade scalability and reliability in production environments.

Get Involved

Developers, enterprises, and researchers are invited to join the community and contribute to the evolution of open source Agentic AI. Full details on the LMOS project, participating organisations, and ways to get involved are available here . To learn more about AI initiatives at the Eclipse Foundation, visit eclipse.org/ai

