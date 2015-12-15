Electroneum Partners with Hyperlane to Enable Cross-Chain Asset Bridging

LONDON, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electroneum today announced its strategic partnership with Hyperlane, a leading interoperability protocol, to bring seamless cross-chain functionality to the Electroneum blockchain.

Serving as a universal messaging layer, Hyperlane works differently to other bridges as it does not require third party liquidity or trust, allowing unlimited bi-directional transfer of assets.

Richard Ells, CEO of Electroneum stated, “USDT without liquidity constraints is the number one request we’ve had from our developers. Hyperlane’s clever bridging technique allows this and allows the bi-directional bridging of other assets on a vast number of blockchains. We can’t wait to see what our developer community will build next.”

This collaboration connects the Electroneum 2.0 smart contract network to over 150 blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, and Hyperliquid, enabling unlimited bridging of assets directly into the Electroneum ecosystem.

Universal Connectivity and Asset Bridging

The Hyperlane integration opens up Electroneum 2.0’s ecosystem to the entire Web3 space by enabling interoperability with other major blockchain networks. The Hyperlane permissionless bridge has gone live with the first transferable assets USDT and USDC.

“Electroneum’s integration with Hyperlane connects their purpose-built Layer 1 to liquidity on over 150 blockchains, showcasing the flexibility we designed Hyperlane for,” said Jon Kol, co-founder of Hyperlane. “Electroneum’s developer community can leverage Hyperlane interoperability for multi-chain functionality connecting nearly anywhere on-chain, irrespective of VM or security model.”

ETN and other tokens on the Electroneum 2.0 blockchain can now move seamlessly between Electroneum and external ecosystems, such as those on Ethereum or Solana. This allows USDT and USDC to be transacted natively on smart contracts built on Electroneum’s Layer 1.

Enhanced Liquidity and Cross-Chain Connectivity

The integration provides enhanced liquidity options and expanded liquidity flows into the Electroneum ecosystem, creating new opportunities for token utility across multiple blockchain networks.

This connectivity opens access to established digital assets like USDC, SOL, and ETH, which can now be seamlessly bridged into Electroneum where they function as native liquidity.

Eco-Friendly Interchain Application Development

Developers can now build applications on Electroneum 2.0 that natively interact with other blockchains, allowing developers to deploy smart contracts on one of the most eco-friendly and cost-efficient networks while benefitting from the network effects of the greater Web3 ecosystem.

Enhanced interoperability on Electroneum 2.0 makes it possible to deploy cross-chain NFT marketplaces, multi-chain smart contract protocols that aggregate liquidity from multiple networks simultaneously, and universal payment solutions leveraging Electroneum’s speed while accessing broader ecosystem liquidity.

Strategic Market Transformation

This partnership upgrades Electroneum’s bridging infrastructure to allow unlimited asset transfers between ecosystems while maintaining its core advantages of speed, security, and energy efficiency.

The integration positions Electroneum to become a key player in smart contract and decentralized applications (dApps) development while requiring 400x less energy to operate than legacy blockchains.

The Hyperlane integration provides the foundational infrastructure for Electroneum’s evolution into the interconnected, multi-chain future of blockchain technology.

About Electroneum: Electroneum 2.0 is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain focused on fast, secure, and energy-efficient infrastructure for decentralized applications, digital payments, and enterprise solutions. The Electroneum Smart Chain (ETN-SC) supports a growing ecosystem designed to bridge traditional finance with decentralized technology. Recent integrations include BitMart exchange and SimpleSwap.

About Hyperlane: Hyperlane is a leading interoperability protocol enabling seamless communication and asset transfer between 150+ blockchain networks including Ethereum, Solana, and emerging Layer 1 networks. Its permissionless design allows any blockchain to integrate cross-chain functionality.

Media Contact:

Philip Huggins

Media Manager

press@electroneum.com

