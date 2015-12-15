Emovid Awarded Patent for Digital Communication Authenticity and Visual Verification Process

New technology restores trust in digital communication by verifying who is speaking, what is said, and how it’s said — in real time

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emovid today announced it has been granted a U.S. patent for its proprietary process and visual verification seal that authenticate the identity, voice, tone, and expression of a message sender. The patented technology ensures that any message sent through Emovid can be trusted—whether it remains fully original or includes limited, transparent modifications such as lighting adjustments, background changes, or cosmetic visual filters.

In an era where AI-generated content has blurred the line between what is real and what is fabricated, Emovid’s verification process restores confidence in communication. Every message sent through the platform confirms the sender’s identity and preserves the integrity of their words, tone, and expressions. If any element has been modified, the platform clearly displays this information through a visual seal, allowing recipients to see exactly what has changed.

Sending a message through Emovid requires no special software or downloads. Users just need to record a short base video message directly on the platform, which is then converted into multi-format outputs—video, audio, text, and translated versions—so recipients can view, listen to, or read the message at their convenience.

Each message generates a secure URL that can be shared across all major communication channels, including email, Slack, Teams, LinkedIn, chat systems, newsletters, and websites. The verification process works in both directions, ensuring that every message sent or received—whether one-on-one, in a group, or as a BCC—is authentic and transparently verified.

“We’ve entered a world where it’s increasingly difficult to distinguish real communication from AI-generated or altered content,” said Victor Cho, co-founder and CEO of Emovid. “This patent represents a critical step toward rebuilding trust in digital communication by providing a simple, transparent way to validate what’s real.”

Rupali Pathania, co-founder of Emovid, added, “When you send or receive an Emovid message, you can trust that the words, tone, and expressions you see are genuine. Transparency is essential to meaningful communication, and that’s exactly what this technology enables.”

With this newly granted patent, Emovid continues to advance its mission of making authenticity a core part of how individuals and organizations communicate. The platform is free to join and integrates seamlessly with the tools businesses already use every day.

Emovid is dedicated to restoring trust and authenticity in digital communication. Its patented process and visual verification seal ensure that every message sent through the platform is verifiable, transparent, and trustworthy. Each message is encrypted, tracked, and validated across formats—video, audio, text, and translation—allowing people and businesses to communicate with confidence in the age of artificial intelligence. Founded in Washington State in 2023, Emovid was created by a team of communication and video technology experts.

