ESET Enhances its Basic Cybersecurity Awareness Training and Releases Free Resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today released a new and improved version of its free ESET Basic Cybersecurity Awareness Training. The revamped Basic course introduces an immersive storyline, interactive modules, and refreshed content designed to empower employees to be the first line of defense and help organizations of all sizes reduce employee-related cyber risks.

For companies that need to track course completions or require training that meets HIPAA, PCI, SOX, GDPR, CCPA, and cyber insurance compliance requirements, ESET offers a comprehensive 90-minute Premium Cybersecurity Awareness Training. Re-released last fall, the premium course, “Digital Shadows: Cryptic Chronicles,” offers dozens of modules, unlimited phishing simulation tests, dashboards for administrators to track learners’ status, a customizable training portal, reporting and course completion certificates, engaging gamification, and more.

“Since its initial launch in 2017, ESET’s Cybersecurity Awareness Training has helped companies worldwide increase cyber preparedness,” said Clark Collett, Senior Instructional Designer at ESET North America. “This new version is a major step forward from our previous free Basic training. Instead of static videos, learners are placed inside a storyline where they investigate a cyber breach, apply best practices, and test their knowledge along the way. It’s designed to make security concepts stick, which is critical in reducing real-world threats.”

The updated Basic course places employees in the role of a cyber investigator at NetDetect, a fictional cybersecurity team tasked with helping organizations recover from breaches and fortify defenses. Learners are immediately drawn into a mission supporting EVX, an electric vehicle company whose groundbreaking battery technology has made it a target for cybercriminals. Guided by a storyline, employees analyze a breach, uncover risky behaviors, and put protective practices into action. Modules cover key topics, including creating and managing strong passwords, safeguarding email and spotting phishing attempts, protecting against malware, identifying personalized attacks, and staying secure while working online.

This October, the launch coincides with the start of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Over the last two decades, Cybersecurity Awareness Month has grown into a collaborative effort between government and industry to enhance cybersecurity awareness, encourage actions to reduce online risk, and generate discussion on cyber threats on a national and global scale.

ESET has also launched a Cybersecurity Awareness Kit today, which includes access to the free ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training, ESET’s 2025 H1 Threat Report, and a free 30-day business trial of ESET’s full-featured security solution. On Oct. 23, consumers can also learn about the real-world applications and vulnerabilities of facial recognition technology from ESET’s Webinar, The Rise and Risk of Facial Recognition. To explore these resources, visit https://www.eset.com/us/business/cybersecurity-awareness-month-kit/.

To learn more about ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training – Basic and Premium offerings, visit https://www.eset.com/us/business/cybertraining/.

