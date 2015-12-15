eSHARE Joins the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem

Empowering secure collaboration for Microsoft 365 customers through trusted solutions in the new Microsoft Security Store.

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eSHARE today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. eSHARE was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“We’re proud to join the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. Our focus is helping enterprises keep sensitive data secure while still making collaboration simple inside Microsoft 365. Being part of this ecosystem means customers can more easily find and deploy our solutions to strengthen governance, reduce risk, and work with confidence.”

— Nicholas Stamos, CEO and Founder, eSHARE

“The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity. By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most.”

— Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and Marketplace

eSHARE is collaborating with Microsoft to help shape the development of the Microsoft Security Store, providing feedback on new features, integration experiences, and customer needs. By publishing certified solutions and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products, eSHARE is making it easier for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy trusted security technologies. Through the Security Store, eSHARE is helping customers accelerate their security outcomes and simplify operations with solutions that are vetted, easy to deploy, and designed to work together.

The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents—organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment.

About eSHARE

eSHARE enables secure, compliant collaboration within Microsoft 365, helping organizations control sensitive data and reduce risk. By orchestrating native Microsoft 365 capabilities, eSHARE provides intelligent guardrails and continuous governance—allowing teams to share, co-author, and manage files in familiar tools like Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Outlook. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, eSHARE streamlines collaboration without compromising security.

