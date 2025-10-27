Experts and property seekers distinguish the finest real estate at the 12th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty

EXPERT JUDGING, CONSUMER INSIGHTS, AND MARKET DATA DETERMINE REAL ESTATE EXCELLENCE IN MORE THAN 70 CATEGORIES

The Winners of the 12th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – The 12th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty, presented by Lim Soh & Goonting Advocates & Solicitors, today unveiled the nation’s finest real estate companies and developments during a black-tie gala held at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur.

Welcome speech by Mr. Jules Kay, General Manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events

Celebrating success across the full spectrum of the property sector, this year’s programme combined the insights of an independent judging panel, comprehensive market data, and public opinion. A total of 73 categories honoured outstanding achievements in Malaysian real estate: from luxury residences to affordable housing, as well as innovative commercial developments nationwide.

JLand Group receives Best Developer (Malaysia)

JLand Group emerged as the year’s most decorated winner, gaining the prestigious Best Developer title for the first time, alongside Best Developer (Southern Malaysia) and Best Industrial Developer. Its flagship township Bandar Dato’ Onn garnered three awards, including Best Township Development (Malaysia), while the company also won for the industrial project Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC) – STEPEAST.

Named Best Developer (Central Malaysia), CPI Land triumphed alongside its project Tuan Heritag3 Residency. Interhill Group was awarded Best Developer (East Malaysia) while its subsidiary Interhill Hospitality won Best Hospitality Developer. Interhill Property won for the high-rise Urban Residences.

Berinda Group was awarded Best Sustainable Developer, alongside wins for the projects Ponderosa Vista and City Square Office Tower. Recognised as Best Breakthrough Developer, Faire Development also received awards for the project known as baé.

Mah Sing Group Berhad received the Best Lifestyle Developer title, supported by an award for the project M Terra. MTD Properties was honoured as Best Affordable Homes Developer while TSLAW Land was awarded Best Boutique Developer.



Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) received the Sustainable Design Champion and Low Carbon Champion titles

Garnering a total of seven awards this year, Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) received the Sustainable Design Champion and Low Carbon Champion titles for imbuing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards into its core strategies. PKNS also collected trophies for Aludra Residensi, Linkar 52, and Galeria SA Sentral.

Other developers with winning projects include Armani Group; Astaka Padu Sdn Bhd; Axteria Group Berhad; BCB Development Sdn Bhd.; City Motors Group; Coronade Properties Sdn Bhd; Country View Berhad; Exal

(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd; Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd; IIB Land Sdn. Bhd.; Malton Berhad; Platinum Victory; Prinsip Alpha Sdn Bhd; Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd; R&F Development Sdn Bhd; Sime Darby Property; Superior Property Development Sdn Bhd; Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad; Tropicana Corporation Berhad; TRX City Sdn Bhd; and Worldwide Holdings Berhad.

A milestone at this year’s gala was the presentation of the Consumer Demand Awards, a new set of honours based not on jury deliberation but on preferences of Malaysians actively searching for property on the country’s leading marketplaces: PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my. These data-driven awards celebrated the developments most in demand among property seekers nationwide and overseas.

The inaugural Consumer Demand Award winners are City Square Office Tower by Berinda Group; Leisure Farm by Mulpha International; Mutiara Central Cheras by Mutiara Johan Group; R&F Princess Cove by R&F Development Sdn Bhd; and The Exchange 106 by Mulia Property Development Sdn Bhd.

In another consumer-driven segment, the People’s Choice Awards returned this year, recognising 10 developers in Malaysia as the most trusted and preferred by residents. The winners are Berinda Group; CPI Land; Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd; Mah Sing Group Berhad; Malton Berhad; Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS); Platinum Victory; Tiland Group; Tropicana Corporation Berhad; and TRX City Sdn Bhd. The winners were voted for by the public from a shortlist of 30 leading developers.

Datuk Sr Mohd Salem Kailany, group chief executive officer of KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd, accepted the Real Estate Personality of the Year title from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru for leading one of Malaysia’s largest REIT and overseeing landmark assets such as the Petronas Twin Towers. Dato’ Sri Jerry Kwan Aik Khai, founder and managing director of JRK Holdings Berhad, received this year’s Rising Star award from PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my for inspiring Malaysia’s next generation of developers: transforming his construction firm into a renowned developer specialising in high-rise structures and more.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “Our awards in Malaysia have diversified over the years to not only celebrate real estate excellence, but also capture the pulse of the market. These accolades reflect developers’ willingness to innovate and harness the power of data to give consumers a say in the selection process, with the support of Malaysia’s two leading property marketplaces. The awards match the real needs of property seekers, with winners exemplifying a broad spectrum of value, from the highest tiers of luxury to the most affordable spaces. The awardees also offer a snapshot of Malaysia’s diverse real estate segments, which continue to serve those who visit, work, or seek a place to call home. Malaysia’s award-winning developers offer lifestyle and investment propositions that even extend beyond its borders, adding an international element to the winners’ lineup.”

Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, chairperson of the independent panel of judges, said: “As our selection process expands beyond the perspectives of fellow judges to include the voices of consumers and property seekers with genuine market aspirations, the accomplishments of this year’s winners stand out as truly well-rounded. We remain impressed not only by the advancements in development and design but also by the dedication of developers to exceed sustainability expectations, addressing market demands while being mindful of environmental responsibilities. It is also encouraging to see projects seamlessly integrated into their wider communities, from transit-oriented developments to townships and spaces that support remote work and mixed-use living. With these outstanding achievers, we are confident that the future of Malaysian real estate is in excellent hands.”

The independent panel of judges consists of Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, president, Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) 2020-2022; Ir. Ashwin Thurairajah, executive director, GreenRe Sdn Bhd; Janice Chin, director, Capital Markets, JLL Appraisal and Property Services Sdn. Bhd.; Ir. Prof. Dr. Jeffrey Chiang Choong Luin, president, The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) ​2024-2026; Dato’ Sr Lau Wai Seang, president, Royal Institute of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM) 2017-2018; Assoc. Prof. LAr. Dr Nor Atiah Ismail, president, Institute of Landscape Architects Malaysia (ILAM) 2024-2026; Datin TPr Hjh Noraida Saludin, president, Malaysian Institute of Planners (MIP) 2023-2025; Ar. Sarly Adre Sarkum, chief executive officer, Green Building Index (GBI); Ar. Dr. Serina Hijjas, president, Malaysia Green Building Council (MGBC) 2023-2025; Sr Subramaniam A/L Arumugam, president, Association of Valuers, Property Managers, Estate Agents and Property Consultants in the Private Sector Malaysia (PEPS); Tan Hui Yin, partner, Tan Chap & Associates; IDr Tay Ei Ling, honourary secretary, Malaysian Institute of Interior Designers (MIID) 2024-2026; Prof. PMgr Dr. Ting Kien Hwa, deputy president, Malaysian Institute of Property & Facility Managers (MIPFM) 2023-2025; and Dato’ Sri Zohari Haji Akob, president, Malaysian Association of Facilities Managers (MAFM) 2023-2025.

In July, shortlisted developers presented their projects to these expert judges during a three-day selection process, also known as the Live Judging Days, in Kuala Lumpur. Scores were tabulated and verified under the supervision of HLB Ler Lum Chew managing partner Kelvin Chew, upholding transparency and integrity throughout the process.

Marking its 20th edition in 2025, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series culminates in the Grand Final in Bangkok on 12 December 2025. From Malaysia, 23 winners will advance to compete for the Best in Asia titles against entries from 14 other markets on this international platform.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 12th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty is supported by platinum sponsor Lim Soh & Goonting Advocates & Solicitors; official portal partners PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my; official ESG knowledge partners Green Building Index (GBI), GreenRE, and Malaysia Green Building Council (MGBC); official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Kopi and Property, Niaga Times, Penang Property Talk, The Grid Asia, The Iskandarian, The Malaysia Voice, and Top 10 of Malaysia; and official supervisor and balloting partner HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

12th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer (Malaysia)

WINNER: JLand Group

Best Developer (Central Malaysia)

WINNER: CPI Land

Best Developer (East Malaysia)

WINNER: Interhill Group

Best Developer (Southern Malaysia)

WINNER: JLand Group

Best Industrial Developer

WINNER: JLand Group

Best Sustainable Developer

WINNER: Berinda Group

Best Affordable Homes Developer

WINNER: MTD Properties

Best Hospitality Developer

WINNER: Interhill Hospitality

Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: Mah Sing Group Berhad

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: TSLAW Land

Best Breakthrough Developer

WINNER: Faire Development

THE ESG DEVELOPER AWARDS

Sustainable Design Champion

WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)

Low Carbon Champion

WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Mega Township Development

WINNER: Bandar Dato’ Onn by JLand Group

Best Rejuvenated Commercial Development

WINNER: Asteria Melaka by Axteria Group Berhad

Best Integrated Development

WINNER: Tun Razak Exchange by TRX City Sdn Bhd

Best Industrial Development

WINNER: Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC) – STEPEAST by JLand Group

Best Office Development

WINNER: Coronation Square by Coronade Properties Sdn Bhd

Best Hotel Development

WINNER: Holiday Inn KL Bangsar by City Motors Group

Best Commercial Development (Southern)

WINNER: Aurora Avenue, Aurora Sentral by Country View Berhad

Best Integrated Work From Home Development

WINNER: A-Soho Johor Jaya by Axteria Group Berhad

Best Waterfront High-Rise Development

WINNER: TERRA by Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd

Best Connected Township Development

WINNER: Bandar Dato’ Onn by JLand Group

Best Transit-Oriented Development (TOD)

WINNER: Linkar 52 by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)

Best Completed High-Rise Development

WINNER: Urban Residences by Interhill Property

Best Multigeneration Living Landed Development

WINNER: SÓL Estate Prime by Exal (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Best Multigeneration Living High-Rise Development

WINNER: PV22 Residences by Platinum Victory

Best Value for Money Landed Development

WINNER: baé by Faire Development

Best Value for Money High-Rise Development

WINNER: M Terra by Mah Sing Group Berhad

Best Investment Landed Development

WINNER: Lyra Residensi, Worldwide Cyber Valley by Worldwide Holdings Berhad

Best Investment High-Rise Development

WINNER: R&F Princess Cove Phase 2 – Seine Region by R&F Development Sdn Bhd

Best Lifestyle Landed Development

WINNER: Ponderosa Vista by Berinda Group

Best Lifestyle High-Rise Development

WINNER: Kanopi Residences by Sime Darby Property

Best Luxury Lifestyle High-Rise Development

WINNER: Arden Serviced Residence by Astaka Padu Sdn Bhd

Best Ultra Luxury Lifestyle High-Rise Development

WINNER: Armani Prestige by Armani Group

Best Green Landed Development

WINNER: SÓL Estate Prime by Exal (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Best Eco Friendly Landed Development

WINNER: Elmina Ridge 1 by Sime Darby Property

Best Branded Residential Development

WINNER: Skypark Kepler @ Lido Waterfront Boulevard by Tropicana Corporation Berhad

Best Breakthrough Development

WINNER: Superior Residences @ Taman Mekar Emas by Superior Property Development Sdn Bhd

Best Townhouse Development

WINNER: Aludra Residensi by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)

Best Serviced Apartment Development

WINNER: Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil by Malton Berhad

Best Ultra Luxury High-Rise Development (Southern)

WINNER: Skypark Kepler @ Lido Waterfront Boulevard by Tropicana Corporation Berhad

Best Ultra Luxury High-Rise Development (Central)

WINNER: Armani Hallson KLCC by Armani Group

Best High End Landed Development (Southern)

WINNER: Bukit Impian Residence by Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd

Best High End High-Rise Development (Southern)

WINNER: Ponderosa Regency by Prinsip Alpha Sdn Bhd

Best Mid End Landed Development (Southern)

WINNER: baé by Faire Development

Best Mid End High-Rise Development (Central)

WINNER: PV22 Residences by Platinum Victory

Best Mass Market Landed Development (Northern)

WINNER: Vila Idaman Tanah Hitam by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad

Best Mass Market Landed Development (Southern)

WINNER: Fraser Heights @ Tropicana Uplands by Tropicana Corporation Berhad

Best Mass Market Landed Development (Central)

WINNER: Lyra Residensi, Worldwide Cyber Valley by Worldwide Holdings Berhad

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Township Masterplan Design

WINNER: Taman Impian Emas by Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd

Best Sales Gallery Design

WINNER: Galeria SA Sentral by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)

Best Townhouse Landscape Design

WINNER: Wawari West Park Homes by IIB Land Sdn. Bhd.

Best Landed Landscape Design

WINNER: Springwood Residences by BCB Development Sdn Bhd.

Best Townhouse Architectural Design

WINNER: Wawari West Park Homes by IIB Land Sdn. Bhd.

Best Landed Architectural Design

WINNER: SÓL Estate Prime by Exal (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Best High-Rise Architectural Design

WINNER: Tuan Heritag3 Residency by CPI Land

BEST OF MALAYSIA

Best Township Development (Malaysia)

WINNER: Bandar Dato’ Onn by JLand Group

Best Landed Development (Malaysia)

WINNER: SÓL Estate Prime by Exal (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Best High-Rise Development (Malaysia)

WINNER: Armani Hallson KLCC by Armani Group

Best Commercial Development (Malaysia)

WINNER: Tun Razak Exchange by TRX City Sdn Bhd

Best Designed Development (Malaysia)

WINNER: Galeria SA Sentral by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Datuk Sr Mohd Salem Kailany, Group Chief Executive Officer, KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd

Rising Star

WINNER: Dato’ Sri Jerry Kwan Aik Khai, Founder & Managing Director, JRK Holdings Berhad

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

WINNER: Berinda Group

WINNER: CPI Land

WINNER: Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd

WINNER: Mah Sing Group Berhad

WINNER: Malton Berhad

WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)

WINNER: Platinum Victory

WINNER: Tiland Group

WINNER: Tropicana Corporation Berhad

WINNER: TRX City Sdn Bhd

CONSUMER DEMAND AWARDS

Singapore’s Most In-Demand Malaysian High-Rise Development

WINNER: R&F Princess Cove by R&F Development Sdn Bhd

Singapore’s Most In-Demand Malaysian Bungalow House

WINNER: Leisure Farm by Mulpha International

Most In-Demand High-Rise Development For Sale (Malaysia)

WINNER: R&F Princess Cove by R&F Development Sdn Bhd

Most In-Demand High-Rise Development For Rent (Malaysia)

WINNER: R&F Princess Cove by R&F Development Sdn Bhd

Most In-Demand Office For Sale (Malaysia)

WINNER: Mutiara Central Cheras by Mutiara Johan Group

Most In-Demand Office For Lease (Malaysia)

WINNER: Mutiara Central Cheras by Mutiara Johan Group

Most In-Demand Office For Lease (Johor)

WINNER: City Square Office Tower by Berinda Group

Most In-Demand Office For Lease (Kuala Lumpur)

WINNER: The Exchange 106 by Mulia Property Development Sdn Bhd

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

In 2025, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during PropertyGuru Week in December 2025.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading(1) PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 32 million property seekers monthly(2) to connect with over 50,000 agents(3) monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 18 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand as well as the region’s biggest and most respected industry recognition platform – PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, events, and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(3) Based on data between October 2024 and December 2024.

(4) Based on data between July 2024 and December 2024.

