FloQast chosen by Halfords to streamline compliance and prepare for Provision 29

Halfords adopts FloQast to centralise risk and control process, ensure compliance readiness, and free finance teams for more strategic work

LONDON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FloQast , an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced that Halfords, the UK’s leading retailer of motoring, cycling and leisure products and services, has chosen FloQast to modernise its risk and controls processes. The decision reflects Halfords’ proactive approach ahead of the new Provision 29 requirements taking effect on January 1, 2026.

Halfords will use FloQast to further strengthen its internal controls environment, enhancing collaboration, transparency, and efficiency across the business. With Provision 29 expanding the scope to cover not just financial but also operational compliance and reporting risks, the company selected FloQast as the ideal platform to bring everything together in one place.

By implementing FloQast, Halfords will enhance the way it manages material risks and controls across all areas of the business. Streamlined workflows will allow them to capture the signoff and evidence of controls operating, and dashboards will provide real-time visibility and simplified reporting. The automation of the evidence collection reduces manual tasks for the Internal Controls team, giving them greater capacity to focus on high-value activities such as process improvement, strategic risk management, and providing insights back to the business.

“We’re proud to welcome Halfords as a FloQast customer and support them in preparing for Provision 29,” said John Phillips, General Manager EMEA at FloQast. “Across the UK, organisations are recognising the importance of streamlining internal controls, not only to meet new regulations but also to free up their people for more rewarding work. Halfords’ decision reflects a forward-thinking approach, and we’re excited to help them make the most of this opportunity.”

FloQast’s Compliance Management solution provides a centralised, well-documented risk and control process with flexibility to integrate into existing systems. Halfords will benefit from reduced administrative burden, enhanced visibility, and scalability as its compliance needs grow.

“Our audit committee and board at Halfords are laser-focused on strengthening our controls environment, and we see a significant opportunity with FloQast to achieve that,” said Ffion Brandon-Phillips, Senior Group Controls Manager at Halfords. “This creates a single source of truth that builds on our controls environment, bringing all material controls into one place. The clear and straightforward workflow will empower our teams, including senior leadership, to take ownership and complete their activities, whether that’s signing off a control with a click or uploading supporting evidence with a simple drag and drop. By modernising how we work, we’re confident that Halfords can continue to move forward with even greater speed and confidence”

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organisations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams – including TalkTalk, Holland & Barrett, and PageGroup – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilise the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com

About Halfords

Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling products and services. Customers shop at 404 Halfords stores, 3 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 604 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy’s and National) and have access to more than 200 mobile service vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com .

