GA-ASI and Hanwha Finalize Deal To Produce Gray Eagle(R) STOL UAS

SAN DIEGO, Oct 14, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and South Korea industry leader Hanwha Aerospace signed an agreement on October 14 to partner in development of the Gray Eagle® Short Takeoff and Landing (GE STOL) unmanned aircraft system (UAS). This landmark agreement marks the beginning of a new phase in U.S.-Korea defense cooperation, extending beyond traditional alliance structures to deliver next-generation, runway-independent UAS solutions that maximize commanders’ options in the face of evolving mission demands.

The deal marks the beginning of a co-development and co-production program between GA-ASI and Hanwha, with work set to begin immediately. The GE STOL will be offered to a worldwide customer base, including South Korea Ministry of Defense and the United States War Department.

Under the agreement, the two companies will design and build a production representative GE STOL. The maiden flight is scheduled for 2027 and first delivery to customers in 2028. With a GA-ASI-funded prototype already flying, the program has demonstrated its ability to accelerate from development to delivery. By leveraging the trusted Gray Eagle foundation and forward-leaning investments, the partnership offers the fastest path with lowest risk to operational capability. GA-ASI and Hanwha Aerospace will work closely throughout the design phase and establish a production facility in South Korea for final assembly and manufacturing of the GE STOL, with GA-ASI handling the final integration. GA-ASI will continue to produce its other Gray Eagle models in San Diego.

“GA-ASI and Hanwha are committed to investing in this project and building development and production capabilities in South Korea,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “We’ll be leveraging the expertise of both companies to quickly bring the Gray Eagle STOL to global customers.”

Gray Eagle STOL is the only medium-altitude, long-endurance UAS in its class to offer true runway independence by operating from semi-improved surfaces, including dirt roads, open fields, beaches, and parking lots. This exponentially increases its operational employment by providing multi-mission capability for Reconnaissance, Surveillance, and Target Acquisition (RSTA), counter UAS, and other missions including Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) while leveraging GE STOL’s modular open systems approach.

Using the GE STOL demonstrator, called Mojave, GA-ASI recorded several first-of-their-kind aviation milestones, including a 2024 demonstration when GA-ASI and Hanwha flew Mojave from the South Korean Navy’s amphibious landing ship ROKS Dokdo (LPH-6111) as it was underway at sea off the coast of Pohang, South Korea. It has also been launched and recovered aboard the British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (2023), performed live-fire testing at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona (2024), and performed dirt strip operations (2023) underscoring GA-ASI’s advances in runway independence and operational flexibility.

The initiative is part of Hanwha’s strategic investment plan in its UAS business. This commitment, together with GA-ASI’s continued focus on UAS, demonstrates both companies’ strategy to invest ahead of customer demand, reducing risk and lowering lifecycle costs through international cost-sharing, and ensuring timely delivery of next-generation UAS solutions in Korea and abroad.

“Jointly producing GE STOL in South Korea and the U.S. will create jobs and help Hanwha secure talent in related fields as well as foster our domestic (Korean) UAS industry ecosystem. Hanwha is poised to become a comprehensive UAS company capable of executing everything from design to production and maintenance based on our capabilities, which span from fighter jet engines to radar and avionics equipment,” said Mr. Jae-il Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace.

Together, GA-ASI and Hanwha are delivering a low-risk, investment-backed, and innovation-driven UAS solution that provides commanders unmatched flexibility faster and at lower cost.

