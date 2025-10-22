Givaudan Automates Compliance with Descartes’ Denied Party Screening Solution

LONDON and ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Givaudan, a global leader in fragrance and beauty, is using Descartes’ denied party screening solution to automate compliance with international trade regulations and mitigate risk through real-time screening of its business partners against denied and sanctioned party lists. With operations in over 163 locations in 52 countries, the Descartes solution has helped Givaudan to enhance its global compliance framework, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen its commitment to ethical business practices.

“Givaudan has compliance woven into our DNA. Adhering to regulations not only safeguards our business but also reinforces our ethical commitment,” said Paola Sesana, Group Head of Tax and Trade Affairs at Givaudan. “By collaborating with Descartes and implementing its comprehensive screening solution, we’ve gained the ability to automate partner screening in real-time, reduce manual screening workloads, and proactively mitigate compliance risks in a complex and fast-evolving global trade environment.”

Before implementing the Descartes solution, Givaudan relied on manual compliance checks that were time-consuming, error-prone, and relied on static or outdated databases. This posed potential regulatory and reputational risks. With Descartes’ solution, Givaudan now automatically screens all business partners against daily changes made to denied and sanctioned party lists, which frees up valuable productive time for compliance resources to focus on strategic business operations.

Part of Descartes’ Global Trade Intelligence software suite, Descartes’ cloud-based denied and restricted party screening solution includes comprehensive watch list and regulatory content from the EU, APAC, EMEA and North America. The solution helps companies of all sizes in diverse industries, such as retail, aerospace, financial services, manufacturing, education, transportation and defense, better navigate the ever-changing, complex world of foreign trade compliance by streamlining workflows, mitigating business risk and enhancing overall compliance. With real-time updates on sanctioned entities, the solution helps organizations reduce the risk of violations and respond quickly to regulatory changes.

“Our collaboration with Givaudan demonstrates how automated compliance tools can empower global organizations to act with greater supply chain agility, transparency, and integrity,” said Shahab Wahdatehagh, VP Global Trade Intelligence EMEP/AP. “In today’s complex trade environment, our denied and restricted party screening solutions help businesses like Givaudan stay ahead of evolving regulations while maintaining operational focus and resilience.”

Learn more about Descartes’ denied party screening solutions and Global Trade Intelligence solutions.

About Givaudan

Givaudan is a global leader in Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. We celebrate the beauty of human experience by creating for happier, healthier lives with love for nature. Together with our customers we deliver food experiences, craft inspired fragrances and develop beauty and wellbeing solutions that make people look and feel good. In 2024, Givaudan employed over 16,900 people worldwide and achieved CHF 7.4 billion in sales with a free cash flow of 15.6%. With a heritage that stretches back over 250 years, we are committed to driving long-term, purpose-led growth by improving people’s health and happiness and increasing our positive impact on nature. This is Givaudan. Human by nature. Discover more at: www.givaudan.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

