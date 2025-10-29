GTJAI Assisted Deepexi Technology in Successfully Listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

HONG KONG, Oct 29, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – October 28, As the joint sponsor, overall coordinator, sponsor-overall coordinator, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager, Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“GTJAI”, stock code: 1788.HK), a company of Guotai Haitong Group, facilitated the successful listing of Deepexi Technology Co., Ltd. (“Deepexi Technology”, stock code: 1384.HK), a leading enterprise large model AI application solution provider in China, on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 28.

The successful listing of Deepexi Technology exemplifies Guotai Haitong Group’s strength in integrating domestic and international resources. In this project, GTJAI fully leveraged its communication, coordination and execution capabilities to conduct precise and efficient roadshows and in-depth investor engagement. This successfully positioned the IPO as the leading Hong Kong-listed project in terms of fundraising scale of China’s enterprise large model AI application solution sector, further solidifying Deepexi Technology’s competitive edge in the enterprise large model AI application solution market. The successful execution of this project underscores GTJAI’s leading position in the Hong Kong IPO market, particularly in serving new economy and specialized technology enterprises.

The final offering price of this issuance is set at HK$26.66 per share, with a total of 26.632 million shares offered. The total funds raised amount to approximately HK$710 million. The Hong Kong public offering recorded an overwhelming subscription, with an oversubscription ratio of approximately 7,569 times, demonstrating the market’s strong recognition of Deepexi Technology’s leading position in the enterprise large model AI application solution sector and its future growth potential. The company plans to allocate the raised funds to the following strategic directions: approximately 40% for enhancing R&D capabilities; approximately 30% for expansion of sales network and customer base in China; approximately 15% for overseas business expansion; approximately 5% for potential investment, mergers and acquisitions; and 10% for working capital and general corporate purposes. This funding plan will provide solid momentum for Deepexi Technology to consolidate its technological barriers and accelerate its commercialization process.

Notably, as early as 2021, GTJAI co-led a USD$100 million Series B financing round for Deepexi Technology , which was completed in 2022. This early involvement demonstrated GTJAI’s strategic foresight in identifying high-growth potential in the AI sector and laid a solid foundation for subsequent collaboration in supporting Deepexi Technology’s listing in Hong Kong. In the future, GTJAI will continue to leverage its professional financial services capabilities to connect more innovative technology companies with global capital markets.

About Deepexi Technology

Deepexi Technology is China’s leading provider of enterprise large model AI application solutions. Through its FastData enterprise data intelligence solution and FastAGI enterprise AI solution, it empowers enterprises to integrate their data, decisions and operations efficiently at scale. Deepexi Technology ranked fifth in China’s enterprise large model AI application solution market in terms of revenue in 2024. Its solutions have achieved large-scale commercialization across multiple verticals, including consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare and transportation. As of June 30, 2025, Deepexi Technology served a cumulative total of 283 enterprise customers across various industries, with multiple engagements representing 33.2% of customer base, reflecting strong customer loyalty and satisfaction.

About GTJAI

Guotai Junan International (Stock Code: 1788.HK), a subsidiary of Guotai Haitong Group, is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong with subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam and Macau, GTJAI’s business covers major markets around the world, offering high-quality and diversified comprehensive financial services for clients’ overseas asset allocation. Core business includes wealth management, institutional investor services, corporate finance services, investment management and other business. GTJAI has been assigned “Baa2” and “BBB+” long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively, as well as an MSCI ESG “A” rating, Wind ESG “A” rating and SynTao Green Finance “A” rating in ESG. Additionally, its S&P Global ESG score leads 84% of its global peers. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Haitong Securities (Stock Code: 601211.SH/ 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the China’s capital markets. For more information about GTJAI, please visit https://www.gtjai.com.

