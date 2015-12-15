GTreasury Customer American Airlines Named Finalist in 2025 AFP Pinnacle Awards

The world’s largest passenger airline leverages GTreasury’s Collateral Management System to achieve transformational treasury modernization

CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTreasury , the global leader in Adaptable Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that its customer, American Airlines, has been named a finalist for the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) Pinnacle Awards. The AFP Pinnacle Awards honor organizations that demonstrate exceptional innovation, strategic thinking, and measurable results in treasury and finance operations.

American Airlines is one of just three finalists for the prestigious annual award, earning recognition for its innovative treasury technology strategy that leveraged GTreasury’s custom-built system to transform the airline’s global treasury operations.

Working with GTreasury, American Airlines developed an industry-first Collateral Management System that integrates collateralized debt, fleet management, cash management, forecasting, FX risk management, and investments into one comprehensive platform. The solution delivers granular, user-configurable capabilities designed to track and manage each component of American’s vast aircraft fleet while providing real-time visibility into fleet assets and debt portfolio.

“We congratulate American Airlines on being named an AFP Pinnacle Awards finalist,” said Jason Baldree, Chief Customer Officer, GTreasury. “This is a well-earned honor that further validates American’s visionary approach and execution. By partnering with GTreasury to create this first-of-its-kind Collateral Management System, American Airlines has not only transformed its own operations but created a blueprint for other asset-heavy organizations facing similar treasury complexities.”

The results have been transformative for American Airlines. The airline achieved near-total global cash visibility, increasing from approximately 65% to 99%. Treasury automation jumped from 50% to 90%, while the treasury team reclaimed up to 20% of their time to focus on strategic initiatives. The solution eliminated the need for disparate offline components while reducing manual processes, control risks, and error potential.

About GTreasury

