GYMD Showcases Industrial AI and Digitalization Strength at Tech Week Singapore 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct 21, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Tech Week Singapore 2025 was successfully held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from October 8 to 9. As one of the featured exhibitors, GYMD Digital Technology（ http://www.geega.com.en ）. drew significant attention with its industrial digitalization and AI solutions, attracting a steady flow of visitors to its booth.

Throughout the exhibition, GYMD engaged with professionals from the manufacturing, artificial intelligence, logistics, and supply chain sectors worldwide. Visitors showed strong interest in the company’s latest achievements in industrial software and industrial AI applications, particularly in digital production management and data-driven factory operations.

GYMD’s on-site team delivered systematic demonstrations showcasing practical application scenarios and tangible business value. The team also held in-depth discussions with customers on industry practices and emerging technology trends, generating lively interaction and positive feedback throughout the event.

Rooted in Manufacturing, Expanding Across the Industrial Value Chain

Originating in the automotive industry, GYMD has developed a deep understanding of industrial operations and successfully integrated digital technologies with domain expertise. Its solutions, derived from real-world automotive production practices, now serve industries such as automotive, new energy, and electronics manufacturing. The company provides intelligent services covering the entire value chain from R&D and production to supply, sales, and after-sales.

To date, GYMD’s solutions have been successfully deployed in nearly 60 smart factories across more than 40 cities worldwide. Its operations have expanded from China to global markets. By leveraging its unified industrial platform, the company helps enterprises transform from isolated digital applications to fully intelligent operations, enabling shorter R&D cycles, lower defect rates, and improvements in overall manufacturing efficiency and competitiveness.

Empowering Global Practices and Building Localized Digital Ecosystems

With proven implementation capabilities, GYMD is accelerating its strategic expansion.

In 2024, GYMD began systematically empowering Agytek, its joint venture in Malaysia, by transferring mature digital transformation expertise and building a professional team. By aligning its solutions with local industrial strengths and market needs, GYMD is helping Agytek create a localized and sustainable digital ecosystem.

At the Proton Super Factory, GYMD implemented digital solutions that enhanced operational efficiency and set a new benchmark for intelligent manufacturing. The company developed a digital factory system characterized by flexibility, agility, intelligence, and transparency, offering end-to-end services across the automotive lifecycle, including R&D, intelligent manufacturing, logistics, and digital marketing.

Today, GYMD’s international business network spans 14 countries worldwide. During Tech Week Singapore, the company received partnership interest from enterprises in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Vietnam, and other regions, demonstrating growing global momentum.

Through this exhibition, GYMD not only showcased its technological strength but also broadened its international vision and reinforced its commitment to advancing global digital transformation. Looking ahead, the company will continue to build on its strong manufacturing foundation to deliver high-quality, practical, and scalable solutions that drive intelligent industrial upgrades around the world.

