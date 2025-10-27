Dr. Stoyana Natseva, founder of Happy Life Academy, has been awarded the prestigious Medal of Honour as Global Humanitarian Business Leader 2025 by the World Peace & Diplomacy Organisation. The award celebrates her profound impact on both global business leadership and humanitarian initiatives.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – October 12, 2025) – Happy Life Academy is proud to announce that its CEO, Dr. Stoyana Natseva, has been honored with the 2025 Global Humanitarian Business Leader Medal of Honour. The prestigious award was conferred by the World Peace & Diplomacy Organisation in recognition of Dr. Natseva’s dedication to advancing social responsibility alongside business success.

Happy Life Academy CEO Dr. Stoyana Natseva Receives Medal of Honour as Global Humanitarian Business Leader 2025

A Legacy of Impact and Diplomacy

The Medal of Honour from the World Peace & Diplomacy Organisation stands out as a pivotal moment in Dr. Natseva’s career. It underscores her commitment to advancing global peace and diplomacy, alongside humanitarian work.

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Natseva shared her gratitude, stating, “This award is a testament to the collective efforts of so many individuals and organizations that have supported our mission over the years. It is a reminder of the power we all have to make a difference in the world.”

Dr. Natseva’s influence extends beyond her work with Happy Life Academy. Her efforts in global partnerships have addressed critical challenges in human rights, education, and sustainable development, bringing much-needed attention to the importance of diplomacy in business.

About Happy Life Academy

Happy Life Academy, founded by Dr. Stoyana Natseva, is a nonprofit organization that offers mentorship, educational resources, and leadership training to individuals around the world. The Academy is dedicated to empowering individuals with the skills to create lasting, positive change in their communities and beyond.

