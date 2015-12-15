HEALWELL’s Orion Health Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Lean Business Services to Advance AI-Powered Healthcare in Saudi Arabia & Across the Middle East

HEALWELL AI and its subsidiary Orion Health have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lean Business Services, to jointly explore the development and commercialization of digital health and AI-driven solutions across the Middle East and Orion’s global markets.

The MoU leverages complementary strengths across technology, innovation, and market access, focusing on AI driven population health, clinical AI, and data-interoperability.

Initial areas of collaboration include enhancing population health strategies and integrating world leading AI solutions into Saudi Arabia’s NPHIES platform.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 30, 2025) – HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) (“HEALWELL“), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, and its subsidiary Orion Health, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lean Business Services (“Lean“), from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (“the Kingdom“), to jointly explore digital health and artificial intelligence solutions in the Middle East and global markets.

Lean is a leading Saudi Arabian digital health technology company that provides data and interoperability solutions designed to power the Kingdom’s healthcare ecosystem. Lean supports national digital transformation initiatives through secure health data exchange, cloud services, and advanced health information systems, serving as a key enabler of Vision 2030’s healthcare objectives.

Previously in 2023, Lean partnered with Orion Health to deploy Saudi Arabia’s National Platform for Health and Insurance Exchange Services (“NPHIES”). NPHIES is the world’s largest health information exchange and has successfully unified digital infrastructure connecting healthcare providers, payers, and regulators to enable real-time, standards-based data exchange and interoperability across the Kingdom.

This MoU brings together HEALWELL’s advanced AI and clinical decision support tools, Lean’s innovation and market leadership in the Kingdom, and Orion Health’s proven interoperability and health information exchange technology. The three organizations will explore opportunities to co-develop, commercialize, and deploy next-generation healthcare solutions designed to improve population health outcomes and accelerate the adoption of AI in clinical workflows.

This signing establishes a framework for collaboration and aligns the organizations on shared priorities in technology development, regulatory alignment, and commercial execution. The MoU agreement was formally signed by Hamed Shahbazi, Executive Chairman of HEALWELL AI, and Mohanned Alrasheed, the CEO of Lean during the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh on October 28, 2025.

“Our goal is not just to digitize healthcare, but to enable personalized, proactive care for every individual in the Kingdom,” said Mohanned Alrasheed, Chief Executive Officer of Lean Business Services. “By combining Lean’s national experience in building interoperable health systems with HEALWELL and Orion Health’s AI-driven capabilities, we are accelerating the next phase of connected, data-powered healthcare, one that reflects Saudi Arabia’s innovation leadership and supports both national priorities and global advancement.”

“This MoU represents a powerful alignment between three leaders in digital health,” said James Lee, CEO of HEALWELL AI. “By combining Lean’s market presence in the Kingdom, Orion Health’s global interoperability expertise, and HEALWELL’s AI-driven solutions, we are accelerating the transformation of healthcare in one of the world’s most dynamic and forward-looking regions.”

“We see the Middle East as a cornerstone market for digital health innovation,” said Brad Porter, CEO of Orion Health and Chief Commercial Officer of HEALWELL AI. “This collaboration builds on Orion Health’s long-standing presence and achievements in the region, such as the deployment of the Abu Dhabi and Saudi national health information exchanges and will inform the next generation of intelligent, data-driven healthcare solutions.”

Orion Health has been a pioneer in healthcare interoperability across the Middle East. In 2019, the company delivered Malaffi, the region’s first health information exchange in Abu Dhabi, now connecting more than 3,000 facilities, enabling access to clinical records for 13 million patients, and supporting 53,000 clinicians. In 2023, Orion Health supported the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in deploying the world’s largest national HIE, connecting over 5,000 public and private providers and serving a population exceeding 30 million. These programs provide a strong foundation for the Lean × HEALWELL MoU to advance AI-powered healthcare across the region.

To further accelerate its growth and execution in the Middle East, HEALWELL has appointed Mr. Ayham Swed as Head of Sales and Business Development, Middle East, overseeing both HEALWELL and Orion Health’s regional initiatives. Mr. Ayham joins from Dedalus and has previously played a key role in Orion Health’s successes with the Malaffi and Saudi health information exchange programs.

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About Lean

Lean Business Services, a PIF company, is the Kingdom’s leading provider of integrated health and wellbeing solutions. Through its work with national platforms such as Seha, Sehaty, and NPHIES, Lean plays a central role in advancing data interoperability, AI enablement, and preventative health innovation across Saudi Arabia’s healthcare ecosystem. The collaboration with HEALWELL AI and Orion Health aligns with Lean’s mission to extend Saudi Arabia’s digital health expertise globally, fostering sustainable partnerships that enhance the quality, accessibility, and intelligence of care delivery.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, HEALWELL is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement its road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “AIDX” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “HWAIF”. To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Known and unknown risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in HEALWELL’s most recent annual information form dated March 31, 2025, which is available under HEALWELL’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

