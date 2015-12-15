Home Central is expanding to 24 states, offering homeowners a one-stop solution for solar, roofing, and smart home security. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to simplifying home upgrades and making energy-efficient solutions more accessible and affordable for homeowners nationwide.

West Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – October 11, 2025) – Home Central, a leading provider of integrated home improvement services, today announced its expansion into 24 states, bringing its all-in-one platform to a wider audience. This strategic growth is set to revolutionize the way homeowners approach home upgrades by offering a comprehensive range of services, from solar installations to roofing and smart home security, all under one trusted brand.

Home Central Expands Nationwide, Revolutionizing Home Improvement with Seamless All-in-One Solutions

With this expansion, Home Central is eliminating the need for homeowners to coordinate multiple contractors for different projects. By bundling services together, the company is offering significant savings on both time and costs, while enhancing the overall value of homes.

“We’re thrilled to bring Home Central’s innovative, all-in-one solution to homeowners across the country. By simplifying the home improvement process, we’re saving our customers valuable time and providing cost-effective solutions that enhance their home’s value and energy efficiency,” said Shane SantaCroce, CEO and Co-Founder of Home Central.

Comprehensive Solutions for Homeowners

Home Central’s expansion marks a key milestone in the company’s mission to make home upgrades more accessible, affordable, and convenient. Homeowners can now access bundled services, such as solar panel installations paired with new roofing or HVAC upgrades combined with attic insulation, allowing them to enhance their homes without the hassle of managing multiple contractors.

“We’ve seen how bundling services creates real savings for homeowners, and we’re proud to offer a platform that delivers these benefits while also increasing home values,” added SantaCroce.

FinancingOptions for Every Homeowner

Tocomplement its services, Home Central provides flexible financing options. This enables more homeowners to takeadvantage of energy-efficient upgrades without upfront costs, and start seeingsavings immediately on their energy bills.

Building Local Impact with National Reach

As part of its strategic expansion, Home Central is opening satellite offices in key regional markets to build strong relationships with local communities while maintaining operational efficiency. This approach allows the company to provide fast, reliable service and competitive pricing.

“We’re committed to making a lasting impact in the markets we serve by offering unparalleled customer service and building trust with local homeowners,” said SantaCroce.

Recognized as an Industry Leader

Home Central has quickly become a recognized leader in the home services and green energy sectors, earning accolades for its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Recently named one of HomeTech News’ Top 50 Solar Startups to Watch in 2025, the company continues to drive change in the industry by providing eco-friendly solutions for home improvements.

What’s Next for Home Central

Looking ahead, Home Central plans to enhance the customer experience with a new mobile app and dashboard, offering real-time updates and better project management tools for homeowners. The new platform will make it easier for homeowners to track their projects and stay connected with Home Central’s team.

About Home Central

Home Central is a full-service residential improvement company dedicated to simplifying the home upgrade process. Offering a range of services, including solar installations, roofing, HVAC systems, and more, Home Central makes home improvements more accessible, affordable, and convenient. With its focus on customer satisfaction, bundled services, and flexible financing, the company is redefining the home improvement experience.

