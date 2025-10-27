Attorney Sommer’s fifth Super Lawyers selection shows the professionalism of Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal and the firm’s overall success.

Cincinnati, Ohio–(Newsfile Corp. – October 22, 2025) – Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal, a leading Ohio social security disability and workers’ compensation law firm, is pleased to announce that L. Frederick Sommer, an attorney and partner at the firm, has been selected to the Super Lawyers list for the fifth time. This prestigious selection is a momentous achievement for the law firm. It showcases Sommer as a top-rated attorney and Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal’s exceptional leadership and impact in Ohio.

Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal Celebrates Five Years of Super Lawyers Recognition for Attorney L. Frederick Sommer

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/271410_f3585a2dd4b379d5_002full.jpg

Super Lawyers recognizes the top lawyers in various fields through a process that involves peer nominations and independent research. Those selected are top attorneys and law firms whose service and influence shape the legal industry and who have a reputation of excellence among clients and peers. Being selected to Super Lawyers 2022-2026 list means attorney Sommer is an outstanding lawyer and advocate in personal injury and workers’ compensation law. His selection also shows Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal’s tireless advocacy for victims throughout Ohio.

For over 40 years, Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal has been the go-to law firm for individuals and families seeking an Ohio social security disability lawyer. The social security disability, workers’ compensation, and personal injury law firm started in Dayton, Ohio, and has since grown to three more offices in Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus. The firm has represented thousands of people through complex cases involving social security disability benefits, workplace injuries, veterans’ disability benefits, and personal injury claims, building a reputation of service based on professionalism and persistence.

As an Ohio workers’ compensation lawyer, Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal continues to stand by its mission: to help individuals and families get back to better times. The firm is known for its strategic approach and commitment to securing a better future for hard working Ohioans who are struggling with disability and financial problems. Due to this approach and commitment, the firm has received awards and recognition across Ohio and is the trusted advocate for Ohioans. This being the fifth time in a row that Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal and its attorneys have been selected by Super Lawyers proves what the firm has promised for four decades, that when Ohioans work with Horestein, Nicholson & Blumenthal, they have some of the best lawyers in Ohio fighting on their side.

As the firm celebrates this honor, it remains committed to carrying its 40 years of experience into the future with the same focus on client advocacy and professionalism. Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal views this milestone as a challenge to do more for the Ohio Community. By being straightforward in its communication, personal in its service, and proven in its results, the firm is positioned to build on its legacy for years to come.

For more information on Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal’s services and achievements, please visit the firm’s website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271410