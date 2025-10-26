HotelRunner and Visa Partner Globally to Power Embedded and Autonomous Finance in Travel

LONDON, Oct 7, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – HotelRunner, a leading travel and hospitality technology platform, and Visa, a global leader in digital payments, have announced a global strategic preferred partnership to empower businesses of all sizes across the travel and hospitality industry. The collaboration brings together Visa’s trusted global infrastructure and secure cross-border payments capabilities with HotelRunner’s deep presence and extensive reach in hospitality technology. Solving the “last-mile” challenge in tourism and democratizing financial access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in emerging markets, HotelRunner is collaborating with Visa to provide robust technology infrastructure and B2B connectivity that enables accommodation providers, from boutique hotels in Morocco to guesthouses in Bali, to get paid quickly and securely across borders.

By uniting their strengths, the two companies aim to accelerate economic growth across the global travel and hospitality ecosystem while delivering seamless, secure, and scalable financial solutions. This partnership sets the foundation for a new era of embedded finance with a specific focus on independent hotels by providing access to global payment rails.

“Travel runs on trust, and trust depends on secure, reliable infrastructure,” said Ali Beklen, Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner. “By combining HotelRunner’s global hospitality network with Visa’s unmatched expertise, we are building the autonomous financial infrastructure of travel. This is not only about payments; it is about building the financial rails that will power the next decade of global tourism. We are reshaping the future of cross-border travel commerce, making it safer, smarter, and more inclusive for businesses worldwide.”

On this partnership, Arden Agopyan, Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner, said, “HotelRunner has spent more than a decade building the digital backbone of hospitality. For too long, small and independent accommodations and travel agencies have been excluded from global financial flows and the payments economy. Together with Visa, we’re changing that. We’re combining our reach and reliable platform with one of the world’s most trusted networks to create a new standard for autonomous, secure, seamless, and scalable travel payments.”

“Our collaboration with HotelRunner demonstrates how together we can drive innovation across the B2B travel ecosystem. By combining Visa’s trusted global payments network with HotelRunner’s hospitality platform, we’re enabling travel businesses to connect, transact, and grow more seamlessly and securely. Together, we’re helping to unlock new opportunities, and strengthen the global travel ecosystem” Tania Platt, Global Head of B2B Travel, Visa.

Operating globally, this collaboration will bring Visa and HotelRunner together with key travel companies in Europe, APAC, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. This partnership is set to deliver innovative embedded and autonomous finance services supporting millions of travel businesses worldwide.

