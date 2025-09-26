IFBH Accelerates Into Functional Beverages, Launching Its Second Growth Curve

HONG KONG, Oct 2, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – For a beverage company, the challenge of maintaining core category strengths while simultaneously exploring new growth avenues is a long-term issue. IFBH Limited (“IFBH”, 6603.HK) has its own solution. Recently, INNOCOCO under lFBH Limited officially launched two major new products, i.e. INNOCOCO electrolyte water, and simultaneously announced Teens in Times (TNT, a wildly popular boy group in Asia) as its first-ever Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador.

This initiative not only delivers IFBH’s profound insights into “healthy beverage” market, but also represents a forward-looking planning decided by its management team led by the CEO, Mr. Pongsakorn Pongsak, in response to the market trend. From the absolute leader in the coconut water market to a new entrant in the functional beverage market, IFBH is exploring a higher growth ceiling for itself.

Investing in the functional beverage to usher in a new growth cycle

Currently, benefiting from its precise grasp of consumers’ demands, the functional beverage is expanding into a new market at the pace of materially exceeding than that of traditional categories. According to CIC (China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited), the market size of functional beverage in Greater China is expected to be US$20.3 billion in 2025 and to increase to US$27 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.5%. IFBH, which has consistently ranked first in mainland China and second globally in the coconut water market for many consecutive years, is now expanding into the functional beverage market with the launch of INNOCOCO electrolyte water. This move is not only a natural strategic progression but also a way to leverage its mature supply chain, brand strength, and channel resources to preemptively secure future growth opportunities.

Unlike traditional hydration beverages on the market, the new INNOCOCO electrolyte water emphasizes a dual “Natural + Functional” attribute. It retains real coconut water ingredients, reinforcing the brand’s “natural and healthy” user perception, while its “Double Electrolytes + B Vitamins” formula expands the consumption scenario from simple thirst-quenching to high-frequency occasions like post-exercise recovery and enhanced focus during study or work. This strategically targets the consumption upgrade demands of both Gen Z and urban white-collar professionals. This user-centric product extension not only reduces market education costs for the new product but also enables rapid conversion leveraging the existing customer base, injecting new momentum into revenue growth.

Regarding this, Mr. Pongsakorn Pongsak, CEO of IFBH Limited (the manufacturer and distributor of the INNOCOCO brand), said, “This is more than just a new product launch; it’s a brand refresh. It signifies our evolution from a trusted coconut water brand into a thoughtful companion for today’s vibrant generation.” This comment precisely highlights the core of IFBH’s strategic move – a shift from a “single category” towards “diversified portfolio”, aiming to unlock greater growth potential through diversification.

Empowered by Teens in Times (TNT) to activate the youth market

The appointment of Teens in Times (TNT) as brand ambassador is a precise move to reach the target audience. “Through Teens in Times (TNT) serving as our brand ambassador, we will bring INNOCOCO closer to young consumers than ever before.” Mr. Pongsakorn Pongsak said.

As a super-popular idol group in the Asia-Pacific region, Teens in Times (TNT) boasts a massive fan base and holds significant influence and high topicality among young Chinese consumers. By partnering with them, IFBH gains multi-faceted benefits in brand rejuvenation, social media buzz, and cross-border influence, allowing the new product to rapidly penetrate target consumer circles. This creates a powerful trifecta of “Product+Celebrity+Scenario”. On the day the partnership was announced, the hashtag #INNOCOCOunderIFBHwelcomeTNTasbrandAmbassador# quickly soared to the Top 6 on Weibo Hot Search, garnering over 130 million reads and directly driving a sharp increase in traffic and orders for the INNOCOCO official flagship store, tangibly demonstrating the market impact of the endorsement.

It is worth noting that while launching new products and marketing campaigns, IFBH maintains a balance between short-term performance and long-term growth. In the first half of 2025, IFBH achieved revenue of US$94.5 million, a 31.5% year-on-year increase, with an adjusted net profit of US$18.9 million, up 13.9% year on year. The robust growth of its core business provides a solid foundation for promoting new products.

With the launch of INNOCOCO electrolyte water, bolstered by its existing channel foundation and new partnerships, IFBH is establishing a development pattern driven by both “Brand Momentum” and “Channel Velocity”. This not only promises sales growth but also indicates a simultaneous upgrade in IFBH’s brand power and channel capabilities, potentially leading to higher gross margins, faster inventory turnover, and stronger risk resilience.

In a beverage market plagued by severe homogenization, IFBH’s success is no accident. From entering the functional beverage segment to leveraging Teens in Times (TNT) to engage the youth market, each step demonstrates the management’s deep market understanding and forward-thinking strategy. Looking ahead, as IFBH accelerates its penetration into target markets through new product promotions, celebrity endorsements, and brand rejuvenation, the Company is well-positioned to achieve growth in both revenue scale and profitability, further consolidating its leading market position.

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com