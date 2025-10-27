Imagen Network to Support Kadena Chainweb EVM for Enhanced Interoperability

Imagen Network expands its blockchain interoperability by integrating with Kadena’s Chainweb EVM, enabling scalable, low-fee execution and seamless creator experiences across chains.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – October 22, 2025) – Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered creator and social platform, today announced its planned support for the Kadena Chainweb EVM network. The integration enables Imagen to leverage Kadena’s high-throughput, multi-chain Proof-of-Work architecture to deliver improved performance, enhanced scalability, and more efficient operations for creators and users alike.

Kadena’s Chainweb EVM introduces EVM-compatibility on a horizontally scalable Layer 1 infrastructure, offering familiar Solidity tooling, ultra-low gas fees, and parallel execution across multiple chains. By integrating with this network, Imagen Network will offer creators access to a stronger backend for content delivery, monetization modules, and decentralized governance—while reducing transaction costs and improving throughput for creator economies.

“By bridging Imagen Network with Kadena’s Chainweb EVM, we’re reinforcing our commitment to a decentralized future where creators work effortlessly, and communities grow without limits,” said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs.

This strategic interoperability initiative aligns with Imagen’s broader objective to merge adaptive AI technology with robust blockchain infrastructure—empowering creators, nurturing communities, and building social systems that scale globally.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized platform that fuses AI-driven personalization, creator autonomy, and blockchain transparency. With modular design and multi-chain support, Imagen enables creators and users to participate in scalable digital ecosystems built for the future of Web3.

