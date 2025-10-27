Infinum’s Your Majesty Launches Storyblok Site for Climate Tech Company Skytree

Infinum, through its recently acquired creative agency Your Majesty, partnered with climate tech company Skytree to launch a new digital flagship built on Storyblok CMS with HubSpot integration, supporting content management, backend workflows, and brand storytelling.

Zagreb, Croatia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 13, 2025) – Tech consultancy Infinum‘s award-winning Dutch creative agency, Your Majesty, has launched a new website for climate tech company Skytree. The new website is designed to scale with Skytree’s carbon capture operations.

Skytree, spun out of the European Space Agency in 2014, is a science-led climate tech scale-up focused on decentralizing carbon capture through its Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology, which captures CO₂ from the air.

Skytree’s New Storyblok Website | Source: Your Majesty

The new platform, developed with Your Majesty, reflects Skytree’s refreshed brand identity, created by The Brave New Now, and positions the company as a leader in carbon removal.

The website launch coincided with Skytree’s presence at GreenTech 2025 in Amsterdam.

The platform, built on Storyblok CMS with Your Majesty’s LEGO component system, supports efficient content creation and management across multiple touchpoints and device types.

The redesign focuses on three key areas:

Simplified information flow : A clear structure that helps different audience segments navigate the site.

: A clear structure that helps different audience segments navigate the site. Brand-aligned experience : UX and UI elements that reflect Skytree’s updated visual identity across the digital platform.

: UX and UI elements that reflect Skytree’s updated visual identity across the digital platform. Improved backend capabilities: Storyblok CMS with modular templates, multilingual support, and integrated HubSpot functionality for more efficient content management and workflows.

Shareen Bodha, Chief Marketing Officer of Skytree, said Your Majesty’s work reflected Skytree’s updated brand and effectively portrayed its story with clarity and conviction. This has empowered its team, simplified processes, and strengthened its position as a leader in the industry.

The project follows Infinum’s acquisition of Your Majesty, combining technical expertise with creative capabilities to deliver scalable digital solutions globally.

Learn more about Infinum’s work with Storyblok and enterprise digital platforms: https://infinum.com/news/your-majesty-skytree-digital-flagship/.

About Your Majesty

Founded in 2007, Your Majesty is a brand experience and digital product firm dedicated to creating innovative brand experiences and digital products. Known for its unique blend of creativity and strategy, the agency has earned recognition as one of the top creative firms in The Netherlands.

About Infinum

Infinum is an independent tech consultancy that partners with leading global brands and world-renowned enterprises to deliver innovative digital solutions for an array of industries, including finance, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 2005, Infinum has created digital products that are used by millions worldwide and earned numerous industry awards, including Red Dot and iF Design Award. Employing over 400 professionals, the company operates from eight offices across the US and Europe.

