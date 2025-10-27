Infrrd Announces the Official Launch of Ally: The First Agentic AI Workforce for Mortgage Auditing

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agenticAI—Infrrd, a global leader in AI-driven document processing solutions, has announced the official launch of Ally, the company’s pioneering Agentic AI workforce built exclusively for the mortgage industry.





The product will be formally introduced during the live webinar “AI That Audits Every Loan Before You Even Log In” on October 29, 2025, from 10 AM to 11 AM PST. The event will feature live demonstrations, product walk-throughs, and insights from industry leaders.

Developed on Infrrd’s proprietary Agentic AI framework, Ally represents a new era of intelligent automation—an adaptive, reasoning-driven AI that executes end-to-end mortgage audit tasks with the precision and contextual insight of a seasoned auditor. By automating up to 80% of the audit process, Ally empowers mortgage teams to focus on the remaining 20%—strategic oversight and decision-making—helping them drive data-backed actions, enhance accuracy, and accelerate loan closures.

Core Capabilities of Ally

Pre-Trained Mortgage Intelligence: Comes ready with investor guidelines, income rules, and compliance standards, eliminating lengthy configuration.

Conversational Knowledge Assistant: Enables auditors to query data directly using plain-language commands such as "Show borrower income across all documents."

Unified Audit Management: Consolidates all audit tasks, rules, and reviews within one cohesive platform.

Automated End-to-End Review: Executes complete QC workflows, including income, credit, asset, appraisal, title, insurance, fraud, and post-closing verification.

Dynamically Apply Rules: Applies lender-specific and investor rules consistently while intelligently adapting to regulatory changes.

“In 2019, before LLMs came about and before AI became what it is today, I wrote a book on how AI will drive business in the years to come. Our vision was to get the World to a place where AI takes the first shift of work and humans start with the second shift. Everything we do at Infrrd—our product development, research, and innovations — is aligned with this one goal. Regardless of what you do, we want to get you to a place where, before you come to work, AI has done most of the work for you. We are proud to launch Ally, our first offering aligned with this thinking in the Mortgage space.” – Amit Jnagal, CEO & Founder of Infrrd.

Agentic AI: Shaping the Future of Mortgage Automation

Agentic AI innovations like Ally are set to shape the future of the mortgage industry by introducing intelligence that understands, reasons, and acts with judgment. This innovation marks a pivotal shift toward a data-driven, transparent, and intelligent mortgage ecosystem, one where automation doesn’t replace human expertise but amplifies it for faster, more compliant loan processing.

About Infrrd

Infrrd is a recognized leader in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). Its patented AI technologies enable enterprises to extract, validate, and manage complex data with unmatched accuracy. Infrrd serves global clients across mortgage, insurance, banking, and manufacturing sectors—helping organizations enhance productivity, reduce operational costs, and maintain regulatory excellence.

