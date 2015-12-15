isolved Launches Venture Program to Transform Top Sellers into HCM Business Owners

New Program Offers a Turnkey Business Model with isolved People Cloud™ and Back-Office Support, Enabling Entrepreneurs to Launch and Scale Fast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — isolved®, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced isolved Venture, a groundbreaking program designed to empower top-performing sales professionals to launch their own HCM business without the burden of building back-office infrastructure. The program is built on isolved People Cloud™, which was recently ranked number one in payroll for SMBs in both User Experience and Vendor Satisfaction in Sapient Insights Group’s 28th Annual HR Systems Survey. This recognition reinforces the strength of the award-winning platform and services that support every Venture participant.

“isolved Venture is the fastest path for top sellers to become business owners and build real wealth,” said Todd LaFever, President and COO at isolved. “Entrepreneurs can focus on growth while isolved manages the operations, backed by our award-winning platform and a collaborative partner community. The model works, as we’ve been in the business of making business owners millionaires for a decade.”

How isolved Venture Works

Venture equips entrepreneurs with:

Day-one readiness : Fully managed back-office support so participants can focus on client relationships from day one.

: Fully managed back-office support so participants can focus on client relationships from day one. Go-to-market tools : Participant-specific resources including pitch decks, battle cards and product collateral.

: Participant-specific resources including pitch decks, battle cards and product collateral. Community advantage : A peer network of advisors and entrepreneurs sharing best practices to accelerate success.

: A peer network of advisors and entrepreneurs sharing best practices to accelerate success. Scalable growth : A clear path to expanding with a built-in exit strategy.

: A clear path to expanding with a built-in exit strategy. In-person and digital workshops: A full-day business bootcamp.

Unlike a franchise, isolved Venture functions more like an incubator or accelerator for new payroll businesses. Participants maintain full ownership and control of their business while working with isolved People Cloud and its proven services.

Market Opportunity

Payroll remains the foundation of workforce management, and demand for reliable payroll providers has never been higher. isolved’s 2025 Service Bureau Insights Report shows that 85 percent of organizations already partner with a service bureau, and 42 percent specifically use a payroll provider. Yet loyalty is far from guaranteed: 42 percent of payroll clients are considering switching providers in the next year, creating a significant opening for new entrants.

At the same time, 71 percent of HR leaders say they could benefit from outsourcing payroll and other HR tasks, but only 41 percent plan to do so this year. This outsourcing gap represents a major opportunity for entrepreneurs entering the market through isolved Venture. By combining a proven payroll platform with back-office support and trusted services, participants can step in to meet client demand for accuracy, compliance and efficiency while building lasting relationships in a market ready for change.

Expanding the Partner Ecosystem

isolved Venture complements, rather than competes with, the established isolved Network of service bureau partners. While Network Partners continue growing their client base, isolved Venture expands brand reach by empowering entrepreneurial sellers to build their own books of business in the small-to-midsize employer market.

Your Business Starts Here

For entrepreneurs and top sellers ready to own client relationships and build recurring revenue, click to learn more and apply to isolved Venture.

About isolved®

isolved is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce. More than 195,000 employers and 8 million employees rely on isolved’s software and services to streamline human resource (HR) operations and deliver employee experiences that matter. isolved People Cloud™ is a unified yet modular HCM platform with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics that connects HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce and talent management into a single solution that drives better business outcomes. Through the Sidekick Advantage™, isolved also provides expert guidance, embedded services and an engaged community that empowers People Heroes™ to grow their companies and careers. Learn more at www.isolvedhcm.com .

Media Contact

Christine Allen, Director of Communications

CAllen@isolvedhcm.com