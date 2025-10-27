Jackpot Digital Continues Global Rollout of Next-Generation Dealerless Poker Tables

New agreement with the Vault Gaming Lounge expands Jackpot Digital’s presence in Jamaica

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 22, 2025) – Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) (“Jackpot Digital” or the “Company”), the leading provider of dealerless electronic poker tables to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to install its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker table at the Vault Gaming Lounge (“The Vault”) in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Company has successfully completed the installation and the Jackpot Blitz® table is now live and available for play at The Vault.

This new deployment highlights the growing demand for Jackpot Digital’s innovative Jackpot Blitz® poker electronic table games (“ETGs”) in Jamaica and reinforces the Company’s leadership in dealerless poker ETGs.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Jamaica with this new opportunity at The Vault. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, The Vault is the only gaming lounge in Jamaica open 24 hours on weekends,” said Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital Inc.. “We look forward to working closely with the Vault Gaming Lounge to deliver a top-tier poker experience to their players.”

The Jackpot Blitz® is a fully automated, dealerless electronic poker table featuring a large 75″ touchscreen interface. Designed for maximum engagement, it blends the thrill of traditional poker with modern, streamlined gameplay. Its advanced technology supports a variety of betting options and delivers a user-friendly, fast-paced experience, suitable for both casual and experienced players.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

Jackpot’s growing roster of customers includes major cruise lines as well as an expanding number of land-based casinos across North America and internationally. The Company has announced additional installations or orders in Canada, the United States – including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, and the U.S. Virgin Islands – as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

