JG Summit Expands Partnership with Darwinbox to Elevate Employee Experience

MANILA, Oct 20, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – JG Summit Holdings, Inc., one of the Philippines’ largest and more diversified conglomerates, has expanded its partnership with Darwinbox, the AI-powered, mobile-first Human Capital Management (HCM) platform, marking a major milestone in its digital transformation journey. Building on their successful four-year collaboration since 2021, the conglomerate will now unify its people strategy and employee experience—laying the groundwork for a future-ready workforce empowered by AI-driven insights and efficiencies.

“At JG Summit, we recognize that our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Lance Y. Gokongwei, President and CEO of JG Summit Holdings, Inc. “Their contributions are vital to our continued success, and we are committed to equipping them with the best tools to help them thrive. Our expanded partnership with Darwinbox empowers us to harness AI-driven automation and insights, enabling greater efficiency and effectiveness as we accelerate our business objectives and transform the way we support and grow our talent.”

For JG Summit, this partnership will further unlock workforce potential and sustain competitiveness in a fast-changing business environment. The conglomerate believes that partnering with Darwinbox is a decisive step toward creating cohesion across its ecosystem.

Darwinbox provides a unified platform across the conglomerate, offering centralized talent visibility while empowering the organization to attract, develop, and retain top talent. It aligns workforce capabilities with business goals, driving organizational success.

According to Gulliver Go, Chief Human Resources Officer of JG Summit, the partnership with Darwinbox further streamlines the companies’ HR data, transactions, and systems to enhance employee experience and improve organizational decision-making.

“This also supports our talent agenda by empowering our HR teams with AI-powered insights that provide customized approaches to develop and retain talent. It will significantly reduce the administrative workload of our HR teams through automation and smart workflows,” said Go.

“JG Summit has been one of our first champions in the Philippines and a cornerstone of our expansion in this vibrant market,” said Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder of Darwinbox. “While our product is built for the world, we’ve made significant investments to localize it for the Philippines — solving for unique policies and processes here. Continuing our partnership with the group, one of the most agile and forward-thinking conglomerates globally, is truly exciting for us.”

The continued trust of JG Summit underscores Darwinbox’s growing reputation in the region, combining global product innovation with deep local contextualization. This sets a benchmark for how large enterprises in the Philippines can leverage new technology to elevate employee experience.

Trusted by more than 1000+ enterprises globally, Darwinbox was recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for enterprises, making it the youngest and only Asian company to receive the accolade. Darwinbox’s recent wave of product rollouts include multi-country payroll solution for the Philippines, 45+ embedded Gen-AI features and the launch of its MCP (model-context-protocol) server making it the first agentic-AI-friendly HR tech platform globally.

“For JG Summit, the benefits go beyond digitization. We are glad to step into the next chapter of our journey with Darwinbox and excited to harness AI-powered capabilities to elevate people management to new heights. This transformation will help us support our workforce better, empower leaders with sharper decisions, and prepare our organization for the future,” Gokongwei added.

About JG Summit:

JG Summit Holdings, Inc. (JGS), a publicly listed company, is one of the largest and more diversified Filipino conglomerates. It is the holding company for a group of companies with substantial business interests in food manufacturing and agro-industrial and commodities (Universal Robina Corp.); real estate and hotel (Robinsons Land Corp.); air transportation (Cebu Pacific Air); digital banking (GoTyme Bank); and petrochemicals (JG Summit Olefins Corporation). The Company also has core investments in telecommunications (PLDT), power generation and distribution (Meralco), banking (Bank of the Philippine Islands) and real estate (Singapore Land Group Limited).

About Darwinbox:

Darwinbox is a new-age, AI-powered HCM platform built for large and agile enterprises. With 1000+ global customers and a presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and India, Darwinbox enables end-to-end employee lifecycle management with modern employee experiences, embedded AI, deep configurability, and region-specific compliance for brands such as Bank of the Philippine Islands, Security Bank, Shakey’s Pizza, Kenangan, Sembcorp, and Banyan Group. Recognized by Gartner, and backed by Salesforce Ventures, TCV, and Sequoia, the company is redefining how people work and grow.

