Kandji Is Now Iru, the IT & Security Platform Built for the AI Era

Iru Launches Workforce Identity, Cross-Platform Endpoint Security & Management, and Compliance Automation to Give IT & Security Teams Time and Control Back

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kandji is now Iru , the AI-powered IT & security platform used by the world’s fastest-growing companies to secure their users, apps, and devices. Built for the AI era, Iru unifies identity & access, endpoint security & management, and compliance automation—core capabilities every business relies on—collapsing the stack to give teams time and control back.

Evolved from Kandji , the leading Apple endpoint platform, Iru is an entirely new approach to the way IT & security teams operate—replacing stitched-together point tools with a single system. At its core is the Iru Context Model, a unified context layer that builds a living map across users, apps, devices, posture, policy, and events. Iru AI turns that live context into insights, actions, and audit-ready evidence to deliver outcomes point solutions can’t match.

Recent research indicates that nearly half of teams cite overlapping tools as a top challenge. The reality is, enterprise IT & security teams today juggle dozens of point tools with separate consoles and data silos, which leads to no shared context or single view, fractured workflows, constant tab switching, and dropped handoffs.

“The stack is the problem. With Iru, we collapse the stack and give IT & security teams time and control back,” said Adam Pettit, CEO of Iru. “What made Kandji work was elegance through abstraction and automation as a force multiplier. With Iru, we’ve translated that approach into a new platform for the AI era. We’re bringing identity & access, endpoint security & management, and compliance automation together in one AI-powered platform so lean teams can move faster with less overhead.”

The mission behind the new Iru brand and its new product suite is simple: build a unified platform that works the way IT & security teams work, enabling them to work smarter while protecting the users, apps, and devices organizations depend on. By connecting identity, endpoint, and compliance—and applying Iru AI across the platform—organizations strengthen security, simplify operations, and get time back for higher-impact work.

The Iru platform consists of six integrated products:

Workforce Identity : Passwordless single sign-on with hardware-backed passkeys, context-aware access to every app, stronger security, and a dramatically better user experience.

: Passwordless single sign-on with hardware-backed passkeys, context-aware access to every app, stronger security, and a dramatically better user experience. Endpoint Management : Advanced automation to onboard users, update apps, and enforce policies across Apple, Windows, and Android—all with a single lightweight endpoint agent.

: Advanced automation to onboard users, update apps, and enforce policies across Apple, Windows, and Android—all with a single lightweight endpoint agent. Endpoint Detection & Response : Machine learning-enhanced detections with autonomous containment and remediation to stop advanced and emerging threats in real time across Mac and Windows.

: Machine learning-enhanced detections with autonomous containment and remediation to stop advanced and emerging threats in real time across Mac and Windows. Vulnerability Management: Full visibility into software risk on Mac and Windows with autonomous response to patch vulnerable software, prioritized by Iru AI.

Full visibility into software risk on Mac and Windows with autonomous response to patch vulnerable software, prioritized by Iru AI. Compliance Automation : AI-native compliance automation tailors custom controls, breaks them into tasks, and maps evidence automatically, keeping you audit-ready.

: AI-native compliance automation tailors custom controls, breaks them into tasks, and maps evidence automatically, keeping you audit-ready. Trust Center: A public portal to share certifications, reports, and security posture to accelerate deals, with security questionnaires answered by Iru AI.

The Iru platform is available today for new customers. For organizations moving from legacy vendors, Iru provides comprehensive migration support so teams can switch without disruption. Kandji customers will transition to the new Iru experience with enhanced capabilities.

