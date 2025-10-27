Kincora Appoints Kerry Stevenson and Michelle Borromeo to the Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia–(ACN Newswire – October 16, 2025) – Gold-copper explorer and hybrid project generator Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kerry Stevenson and Michelle Borromeo to its Advisory Board.

Ms. Stevenson and Ms. Borromeo along with the recent announcement of Brent Cook and Laurie Thomas joining to Kincora’s newly formed Advisory Board (link to news release October 1) will strengthen the Company’s exploration, asset level partner and corporate strategies, and follows the recently oversubscribed non-brokered private placement lead by North American natural resource sector investors Rick Rule and Jeff Phillips.

Sam Spring, President and CEO, and Cameron McRae, Chairman of Kincora commented,

“Kincora is pleased to have expanded our newly formed advisory board with the additions of Kerry and Michelle.

Kerry is a seasoned veteran who has built and sold companies, is a successful financial market investor and business performance coach with a global network best known for her passion for the precious markets sector, including her Australian Gold Conferences, one of which was a huge success earlier this week.

Michelle’s corporate development and communication experience and network in the North American natural resource sector will greatly assist Kincora’s corporate engagement and strategy.

Post the recent non-brokered private placement we are entering a period of significant expected growth in drilling and further deals. The Company has sought to secure highly credentialed personnel to assist with this, looking to support our increased presence in the North American capital markets, and we have done just that with the addition of Kerry and Michelle joining Brent Cook and Laurie Thomas on the advisory board.”

About Kerry Stevenson: Ms. Stevenson is one of Australia’s leading commentators and thinkers in the resources sector with a truly global perspective and network. With over 20 years’ experience in the Australian and international resources sector Kerry’s ability to ask the questions that investors need answers to make her one of Australia’s most successful and sought after interviewer’s, connectors and capital market advisors.

Kerry’s informative podcasts and interviews can be found on her YouTube channel – Making Money Matter. Ms. Stevenson is passionate about connecting people and helping to raise the right companies’ profiles. She hosts the Australian Gold Conference in Sydney, held earlier this week, as well as Gold Coast Gold connecting the precious metals industry with the investment community and is a frequent panelist at many of the leading North American resource events.

About Michelle Borromeo: Ms. Borromeo has 20 years of experience in natural resources, specializing in the capital markets as an Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Corporate Development executive since 2009.

Michelle began her career in natural resources as a field biologist working in Mexico followed by working for an oil and gas service company in Alberta. Michelle transitioned to the corporate side 15 years ago where she continues to work as a strategic advisor and consultant for various junior mining companies. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, with a minor in Geology from Simon Fraser University.

About Kincora: Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) is an emerging Australia-focused gold-copper explorer with a hybrid project generator strategy.

The Company is successfully proving up the prospectivity of its extensive project portfolio, which includes multiple district-scale landholdings and scalable drill ready targets. These assets are located in Australia’s Lachlan Fold Belt and Mongolia’s Southern Gobi, two of the globe’s leading porphyry belts, and the historical Condobolin mining field within the Cobar Basin in NSW.

The Company has already unlocked over $100 million of potential partner funding for multiple earlier stage and/or non-core porphyry projects. These initial deals have supported over 13,500 metres of drilling and over A$6.5m of partner funded exploration since late 2024, with management fees and exploration ramping up.

Partner discussions are ongoing for its remaining 100% owned flagship projects that are all situated within existing porphyry camps containing over 20-million-ounce gold equivalent resource inventory.

By having a significant portfolio of partner funded large porphyry projects, and a very focused program on a 100% owned Condobolin project, the Company is seeking to position Kincora as a leading institutional grade explorer in the public Australian and Canadian markets, and the leading project generator on the ASX.

To find out more please refer to our 2-page July 2025 corporate strategy: https://kincoracopper.com/corporate-strategy/

The Company’s website is: www.kincoracopper.com.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

Subsidiary office Australia

C/- JM Corporate Services

Level 6, 350 Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, Australia 3000

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270639

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com