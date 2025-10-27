Koster Communications, a leading marketing agency specializing in AI-powered digital strategies, announces its expansion into California, broadening its reach across U.S. and international markets. This milestone solidifies the agency’s growth, strengthening its position as a key player in digital marketing and PR.

Santa Monica, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 22, 2025) – Koster Communications, a boutique marketing agency specializing in brand positioning, public relations, and AI-driven digital marketing, is expanding its operations to California. This marks a key step in the company’s ongoing growth strategy, further establishing its presence across the United States and Europe.

Koster Communications Expands to California, Enhancing Global Marketing Reach with AI-Driven Strategies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/271267_80ca99cac4f96921_002full.jpg

The agency, founded in Florida by Eva Koester, is now poised to bring its innovative approach to marketing, combining European precision with American creativity, to the West Coast. The move enables Koster Communications to tap into California’s vast market of technology-driven businesses, entrepreneurs, and startups, offering a strategic advantage to companies looking to optimize their marketing campaigns with data and AI tools.

Harnessing AI for Competitive Advantage in Marketing

The expansion into California comes at a time when businesses are increasingly seeking cutting-edge, data-driven marketing strategies. Koster Communications has long been at the forefront of leveraging AI to enhance marketing performance. The agency uses advanced analytics and AI-powered tools to optimize campaigns, track performance, and deliver measurable results for its clients across industries such as wellness, hospitality, technology, and e-commerce.

“As we expand into California, we remain committed to our mission of providing personalized, innovative marketing strategies that drive long-term success for our clients,” said Eva Koester, CEO and Founder of Koster Communications. “We leverage the latest AI technology to ensure our clients not only stay competitive, but thrive in a constantly evolving digital landscape.”

Expansion Boosts Client Impact Across U.S. and Europe

With this expansion, Koster Communications is positioned to offer its unique brand of marketing services to a broader audience, particularly in the tech and startup ecosystems prevalent in California. The agency’s cross-cultural expertise, combining U.S. market insights with European marketing precision, further strengthens its ability to deliver innovative solutions tailored to diverse business needs.

“Expanding to California is not just about geographical growth, it’s about ensuring we can continue to help our clients navigate complex digital challenges and achieve sustainable growth,” said Koester. “Our agency’s focus on authenticity, data, and AI-driven insights ensures we remain an invaluable partner for businesses seeking to grow in the global marketplace.”

Future Vision and Continued Growth

Looking ahead, Koster Communications plans to further expand its reach and continue delivering impactful marketing campaigns that build long-term relationships and brand loyalty. By focusing on AI-driven marketing strategies and personalized service, Koster Communications aims to remain at the forefront of innovation in the marketing industry.

About Koster Communications

Founded by Eva Koester and Joerg Ploetzner, Koster Communications is a boutique marketing and communications agency based in Florida and California. With over 15 years of expertise, the agency specializes in AI-powered digital marketing, brand positioning, and public relations. Serving clients in wellness, hospitality, technology, and e-commerce, Koster Communications is known for its data-driven approach and global perspective, combining European precision with American creativity.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271267