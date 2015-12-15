LinkedIn Recruiter’s Former Leaders Launch Your360 AI to Transform Workplace 360 Feedback with Voice AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Your360 AI today announced the launch of its voice-powered feedback platform that makes $10,000-quality executive feedback available for just $199—no HR approval needed, just a credit card.

The launch comes at a critical moment: middle managers are disappearing in layoffs, employee disengagement is spiking, and AI is reshaping roles faster than professionals can reskill. Research shows employees without meaningful feedback are more likely to disengage, burn out, and leave their companies. Until now, deep, interview-based 360 feedback was only available to executives. Your360 AI democratizes access to transformational feedback—better, faster, and cheaper.

Using an AI voice agent to conduct anonymized peer interviews, Your360 AI delivers a private, personalized coaching plan directly to the learner—creating transformative insights that accelerate growth. An early user shared:

“This is honestly the most helpful, actionable career advice I’ve ever gotten.” – Senior Product Manager, Dropbox

Available today for individuals at $199, and for teams on an exclusive and limited beta for $249 per team member, positioning itself to expand into the $15B+ professional development market.

“For the first time, every professional can get private, honest, and transformational feedback through voice AI—without HR, without a manager, and without barriers,” said Jared Goralnick, co-founder and CEO of Your360 AI. “Our founding team knows first-hand what a difference meaningful feedback can make on their careers and we’re excited to make it radically more accessible to every professional.”

Your360 AI is backed by Antler, a global early-stage venture capital firm that invests in and supports founders building the defining companies of tomorrow. The founding team—Jared Goralnick, Renata Bell, and Sergio Kaszczyszyn—brings combined leadership experience from LinkedIn, Upwork, Ring/Amazon, and Go1.

Learn more: www.your360.ai

Media Contact:

Renata Bell | info@your360.ai | www.your360.ai

