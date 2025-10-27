Lowe Law Group Celebrates Latest Expansion to 25 US States, Explains Integration of Top Non-Legal Professionals Into Client Service Model

The Lowe Law Group is a US-based law firm founded by Peter Lowe, with offices located in 25 states nationwide.

Ogden, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – October 26, 2025) – The Lowe Law group has marked its expansion to 25 US states by hosting a public presentation online in early October that has showcased its unique approach to personal injury cases.





Stating that 25 states are only the beginning for this team, the company representative, Steven Lowe, went on to explain how the integration of non-legal professionals directly into the client service model undoubtedly brings more value, clarity, and results for all clients.

The list of locations the Lowe Law Group serves now includes California, New Mexico, South Dakota, Minnesota, Washington, and many more.

The team has updated its official website to include a virtual map with all the locations of the Lowe Law Group to help clients navigate to the nearest location with ease.

The team has assigned an in-house medical doctor, Dr. Andrew Georgi, to lead a team that evaluates every client’s injuries in detail. This ensures complete documentation of all the long-term physical, emotional, and financial impacts.

Steven Lowe of Lowe Injury Law stated: “Dr. Georgi translates complex medical data into clear, compelling evidence to give the firm’s cases and clients the best chance.” Andrew is one of the only full-time practitioners of litigation injury medicine in the country.

As the company’s Medical Director, Andrew helps the legal team, forensic professionals, and healthcare partners to assess the client’s injuries and shape the case strategy.

The Lowe Law Group has also partnered with leading forensic professionals and reconstruction professionals. The job of this team is to meticulously reconstruct how an injury or accident occurred.

Through a scientific approach, the team generates compelling, visual proof of what happened and precisely who is responsible, which helps insurance companies and juries make fully informed decisions.

The Lowe Law group was founded by Peter Lowe in 2012 with the goal of creating a viable alternative to less competent lawyers and predatory settlement mills.

The professionals at the Lowe Law Group are also offering free educational tools to explain their practice better, including a guide to the personal injury lawsuit timeline. That makes hiring the right team even more vital, the firm added, extending an invitation to anyone in need to book a free accident lawyer consultation and explore the available options.

More information about the Lowe Injury Law Group, their services, and the newest locations, can all be found on the firm’s official website.

