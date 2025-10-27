Malaysia Expands Deployment of BlackBerry Secure Communications for the 46th and 47th ASEAN Summits

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced that Malaysia has deployed BlackBerry® AtHoc® and BlackBerry® SecuSUITE® to secure communications and protect people during the ASEAN Summit events in 2025, including the 46th ASEAN Summit held in May, and the 47th ASEAN Summit taking place in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28.

The ASEAN Summits are among the region’s most complex diplomatic events, involving more than 500 meetings and thousands of personnel across multiple government agencies. Coordinated by Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the ASEAN Main Logistics Secretariat (SILA), the Summits bring together heads of state, ministers, and officials from ASEAN member countries and key partners across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Following a successful deployment at the 46th Summit, SILA has expanded its use of BlackBerry’s secure communications platform to protect command and control operations, both within the Summit’s operations center and on the move. As advanced signal intelligence capabilities become increasingly available to malicious actors, safeguarding mobile communications has never been more critical.

BlackBerry AtHoc, a critical event management platform, combines secure emergency notifications with incident response tools to enable real-time mobile coordination across agencies. BlackBerry SecuSUITE, a NATO-certified, military-grade secure voice and messaging solution, protects sensitive conversations from interception and espionage targeting mobile communications.

His Excellency Raja Saifful Ridzuwan Raja Kamaruddin, Head of SILA, said: “Around 80% of our inter-agency communications are secured – and some are highly confidential and directly tied to the safety of Heads of State and officials. With BlackBerry, we found an encrypted, open communications platform that protects sensitive information while improving coordination.”

John Giamatteo, CEO of BlackBerry, added: “As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia is setting a new standard for sovereign secure communications at scale. BlackBerry is honoured to support SILA and the Government of Malaysia with advanced, military-grade solutions that safeguard people, protect sensitive conversations, and keep complex operations moving in real time.”

During the 46th Summit, 100 liaison officers (LOs) used BlackBerry AtHoc to send secure, location-based alerts and manage coordination. The upcoming 47th Summit will expand to 150 LOs, all equipped with AtHoc and SecuSUITE on iOS and standard Android devices. This flexibility allows LOs to securely communicate with visiting delegations and foreign teams, reducing the number of devices needed while maintaining end-to-end encrypted voice and secure messaging from anywhere.

BlackBerry AtHoc also enables mobile command-and-control, helping officials monitor movements, respond swiftly to weather or security incidents, and coordinate seamlessly across agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) using validated, secure information.

“Five minutes can mean 50 missed messages,” H.E. Raja Saifful added. “BlackBerry AtHoc streamlines how we communicate across agencies, while SecuSUITE encrypts voice instructions to prevent eavesdropping and leaks. For the 47th ASEAN Summit, we are expanding both solutions to deliver a safe, seamless, and highly coordinated event.”

The technology and standards deployed are comparable to those used during the 2018 and 2025 G7 Summits and Ministerial Meetings, where the Government of Canada’s Summits Management Office under Global Affairs Canada relied on BlackBerry AtHoc for secure, integrated communication across multiple government departments-setting a benchmark for operational resilience and inter-agency collaboration.

