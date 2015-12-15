New Aerospike Workshops Deliver Hands-on Build of Real-Time Feature Stores for Predictive, Generative, and Agentic AI Apps

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerospike, Inc. , today announced a series of hands-on workshops designed for engineers, architects, and data scientists building high-performance infrastructure for AI applications. Participants will learn how to build and deploy highly scalable machine learning features for the next generation of real-time fraud prevention , personalization , and recommendation engines for modern AI applications.

Each attendee will work in a cloud-based sandbox alongside Aerospike engineers and peers from leading global enterprises. Participants will earn an AI Feature Store Certified Professional credential from Aerospike for completing a session. Attendance is limited to 30 participants per city to encourage direct interaction and technical exchange.

“If you’re building large-scale, high-performance systems for AI, this workshop is for you,” said Srini Srinivasan, founder and CTO, Aerospike. “Learn alongside Aerospike experts, your peers, and guests from top companies with tremendous experience in building large-scale AI deployments. They’ll share strategies and secrets for powering production workloads that process millions of transactions per second at sub-millisecond latency.”

Aerospike is a real-time database for mission-critical workloads that fuels predictive, generative, and agentic AI. It serves as a high-performance feature store for machine learning inference at global enterprises, including PayPal, Barclays, LexisNexis, TransUnion, Sony, AppLovin, and Wayfair, enabling them to run at scale with predictable, low-latency performance.

The workshops will be held in the following cities:

San Francisco – November 5, 2025, Topgolf Burlingame

Austin – November 12, 2025, Topgolf Austin

Dallas – November 13, 2025, Topgolf Dallas

Miami – November 18, 2025, Ampersand Studios

New York – December 10, 2025, InterContinental New York Times Square

Each session runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. local time and includes a mix of guided instruction, hands-on lab work, and discussion of real-world architectures for AI applications.

To request attendance or view the full schedule, visit our site here . Those interested in hosting a session in their city can email news@aerospike.com .

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database for mission-critical use cases and workloads, including machine learning, generative, and agentic AI. Aerospike powers millions of transactions per second with millisecond latency, at a fraction of the cost of other databases. Global leaders, including Adobe, Airtel, Barclays, Criteo, Grab, HDFC Bank, LexisNexis, PayPal, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk, TransUnion, and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike for customer 360, fraud detection, real-time bidding, profile stores, recommendation engines, and other use cases. Try Aerospike for free: aerospike.com/try-now .