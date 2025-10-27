Orange Packaging and Supplies has secured UK exclusivity for the Selpak Professional Recycled Series from Sanipak, expanding nationwide supply from its Harlow hub. The recycled-content range supports sustainability and EPR goals without sacrificing performance, with guidance for dispenser compatibility and estate-wide rollouts.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – October 23, 2025) – Orange Packaging and Supplies today announced its role as the exclusive UK distributor of the Selpak Professional Recycled Series from Sanipak (formerly Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products), marking a key milestone in the company’s UK growth and sustainability roadmap.

Orange Packaging and Supplies Expands UK Operations as Exclusive UK Distributor of Selpak Professional Recycled Series from Sanipak

Recycled content engineered for environment

The Selpak Professional Recycled Series features a material mix of 50% recycled paper, 30% recovered production waste, and 20% virgin pulp, delivering reliable absorbency and softness while lowering reliance on virgin fibre. Products are manufactured under ISO 14001 environmental management and use FSC-certified fibre.

Supporting UK organisations under new packaging rules

With the UK’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for Packaging now in place, facilities teams are prioritising credible recycled content and transparent supply chains. Orange Packaging’s Selpak range helps organisations progress material-efficiency goals in line with EPR reporting.

Evidence-based impact

Independent analysis by ReLondon shows that scaling interventions such as increasing recycled content, eliminating unnecessary packaging and boosting recycling rates could cut London’s overall packaging footprint by up to 23%—highlighting the role of recycled content in city-wide decarbonisation.

UK availability and fulfilment

“UK buyers want verified sustainability without compromising performance,” said Erdinç Kilboz of Orange Packaging and Supplies. “Selpak Professional’s Recycled Series strikes that balance, and we’re proud to make it widely accessible across the UK.”

View the range: orangepackaging.co.uk/selpak-professional-recycled-series/

About Orange Packaging UK

Orange Packaging UK supplies packaging and hygiene solutions to businesses across the UK, with a focus on recycled content, credible certifications and fast fulfilment.

