OSS is Bringing the Power of the Data Center to the Fight at the 2025 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition

Company to unveil newly developed integrated technologies, incorporating the most powerful and lowest latency performance for the rugged edge at Booth 6753

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leading provider of rugged, enterprise-class compute solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and sensor processing at the edge, today announced that the Company will attend the 2025 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition. The event takes place October 13–15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., where OSS will exhibit in Hall DE, Booth 6753.

At AUSA, OSS will showcase its enterprise-class compute and storage portfolio, including high-performance 2U and 3U servers, storage systems, and embedded platforms, engineered for rugged deployed environments. OSS will introduce a newly developed portfolio of products that leverage the advanced compute and low latency advantages of commercial data centers. Fully compliant with MOSA and SOSA standards with significant advantages in SWAP-C, OSS believes it is setting a new benchmark for defense-grade compute at the edge.

“We are excited to join leaders in the defense industry at the 2025 AUSA. Our focus this year is on bringing the power of the data center to the fight by delivering unique Enterprise Class compute capabilities directly to the battlefield,” said Mike Knowles, President and CEO of One Stop Systems. “We believe our Edge enabled solutions provide the mission agility and decision dominance required to support next-generation Army programs, including ground combat vehicles, Army aviation, and C5ISR platforms.”

The AUSA is a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America’s Army and supporters of a strong national defense. AUSA provides a voice for the Army, supports the Soldier, and honors those who have served in order to advance the security of the nation.

For product inquiries or to schedule a meeting, contact OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com or call (877) 438-2724.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding ‘edge’. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements.

