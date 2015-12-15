Pacific AI Becomes a Certified Assurance Resource Provider with the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI)

With pre-built, healthcare-specific test suites for generative and agentic AI applications, Pacific AI provides tools and policies that accelerate credible AI adoption

LEWES, Del., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacific AI, the healthcare AI governance company, announced it has become a certified Assurance Resource Provider (ARP) with the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), an industry-led coalition committed to developing industry best practices and frameworks to further innovation, safety, and security for health AI. This recognition underscores Pacific AI’s commitment to advancing responsible, transparent, and effective use of AI in healthcare.

Today, in a keynote at the Applied AI Summit, Brian Anderson, President & CEO at CHAI, and David Talby, CEO at Pacific AI, will discuss how this certification framework works, why it matters, and what it signals for the future of trustworthy health AI. Pacific AI will also introduce new capabilities as an end-to-end governance platform built specifically for healthcare. This includes:

Risk management: Central inventory of AI projects, comprehensive governance policies, and model cards to be published directly to CHAI’s model registry.

Central inventory of AI projects, comprehensive governance policies, and model cards to be published directly to CHAI’s model registry. Model testing: Automated evaluation pipelines integrated with CI/CD, including MedHELM accuracy benchmarks, medical red-teaming for safety, and robustness testing.

Automated evaluation pipelines integrated with CI/CD, including MedHELM accuracy benchmarks, medical red-teaming for safety, and robustness testing. Model monitoring: Continuous oversight of accuracy, bias, and safety in deployed AI systems.

Certified under CHAI’s Assurance Resource Provider process, Pacific AI is helping to set a precedent for how AI models can be voluntarily and responsibly tested and brought to market faster across institutions and populations.

The platform supports 22 healthcare AI governance frameworks and aligns with over 250 regulations and industry standards across 30+ countries, including CHAI’s own assurance guidelines. Pre-built test suites for generative and agentic AI systems ensure governance for the fastest-growing and least validated class of AI applications in medicine today.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pacific AI as a CHAI certified Assurance Resource Provider, supporting our community by advancing effective and responsible health AI,” said Brian Anderson, CHAI CEO. “We are driven by the engagement, expertise, and trusted capabilities of our members and the feedback of our broader health ecosystem and the public. We look forward to working together to unlock the potential benefits of AI on a foundation of trust, safety, and security.”

“We built healthcare-specific test suites that go far beyond what general-purpose AI governance and LLM testing platforms offer,” said David Talby, CEO, Pacific AI. “Our mission is to close critical gaps in evaluating medical AI for safety, reliability, and ethics, because responsible innovation in healthcare demands it.”

With CHAI certification, Pacific AI joins a select network of organizations advancing a unified framework for trustworthy AI in healthcare, providing AI developers and deployers with robust tools to assess model accuracy, reliability, and alignment. Learn more about CHAI Assurance Resource Providers here. To learn more about Pacific AI, visit pacific.ai.

About Pacific AI

Pacific AI is dedicated to helping organizations deliver AI systems that comply with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Whatever your starting point, Pacific AI can help you reach the next level of AI governance, implement tools and controls for automated governance, testing, and monitoring, and audit and certify what you’ve already built. To learn more, visit: https://www.pacific.ai.

About CHAI

CHAI was started by clinicians. The coalition’s mission is to build the broadest possible consensus across the health ecosystem to help ensure health AI is trusted, secure and safe. The CHAI membership is open and rapidly expanding. Today, we consist of more than 4000 organizations including health systems, patient advocacy groups, academia, and a wide range of industry start-ups and incumbents. CHAI is committed to convening and dialogue to achieve consensus. There are no limits to who can join and participate. Learn more about a CHAI membership here.

