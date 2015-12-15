Pala Casino Spa Resort Successfully Upgrades to QCI’s Latest Enterprise Platform, AGI56

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a global leader in AI-driven analytics and operational intelligence for casinos and resorts, announced today that Pala Casino Spa Resort has successfully completed its upgrade to AGI56, the latest release of the QCI Enterprise Platform. This major upgrade delivers powerful new visualization, workflow, and mobile-enabled capabilities designed to drive real-time decision-making across every aspect of the operation.

The AGI56 upgrade introduces several cutting-edge modules and enhancements, including QCI Heatmap, Quartals Visualization, QCI Metrics, QCI Dispatch, and QCI Player — each designed to empower casino operators with advanced analytics, streamlined operations, and enhanced player engagement.

Enhanced Visualization and Analytics

The new QCI Heatmap harnesses GPU-accelerated rendering to deliver real-time, 60-frames-per-second visualization of the gaming floor. Operators can now view live performance and player data directly on tablets, improving situational awareness and enabling immediate action. The Quartals Visualization tool introduces five-dimensional analysis, allowing marketing and analytics teams to segment customers and identify performance trends with unprecedented precision.

Benchmarking and Industry Insight

QCI Metrics expands Pala’s access to industry benchmarks through a secure, opt-in data program that aggregates non-PII information across more than 275,000 gaming machines. This program provides a deeper understanding of market trends, campaign effectiveness, and host performance, giving operators real-world context for strategic planning.

Operational Efficiency and Guest Experience

The upgraded QCI Dispatch system now automates slot attendant and technician workflows, assigning tasks such as jackpots or machine malfunctions in real time. The result is faster response times, reduced downtime, and a smoother guest experience.

Meanwhile, QCI Player, the platform’s integrated mobile app and web portal, extends the casino experience beyond the floor. Guests can view loyalty accounts, access offers, make reservations, and receive real-time messages and mobile comps — all from their smartphones or tablets.

Executive Commentary

“Our partnership with Pala Casino continues to evolve through shared innovation and a commitment to excellence,” said Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. “AGI56 represents a major step forward in our mission to provide real-time intelligence that bridges operations and customer engagement, helping properties like Pala deliver seamless and data-driven guest experiences.”

“Upgrading to AGI56 was an exciting milestone for our team,” said Kristel Nichols, Director of Database Marketing for Pala Casino Resort Spa. “The enhanced visualizations, analytics tools, and mobile capabilities give us deeper insight into player behavior and greater agility in how we execute campaigns and manage operations. It’s a true advantage to have this level of intelligence at our fingertips.”

All 1,000 QCI sites are scheduled to be upgraded to the AGI56 Enterprise Platform by the end of October 2025.

ABOUT Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort

Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort boasts a Las Vegas-style casino with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, 9 restaurants, two lounges, a 2,000-seat Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater, two luxury hotels, and a golf course. The resort also features five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas and more. Pala Casino has been honored as an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years. Pala Casino is conveniently located off I-15 and Highway 76, easily accessible from all counties in Southern California. For more information, visit www.palacasino.com.

ABOUT Kristel Nichols

Kristel Nichols is an accomplished marketing executive with over a decade of experience in data-driven casino marketing, customer loyalty, and player analytics. As Director of Database Marketing at Pala Casino Spa and Resort, Nichols leads strategic initiatives that enhance the guest experience through highly targeted direct mail, email, and digital campaigns. She oversees the database marketing team in optimizing segmentation, campaign performance, and customer engagement to drive measurable revenue growth. Prior to joining Pala Casino, Nichols spent six years at Jamul Casino, where she advanced from Database Marketing Analyst to Director of Marketing. In this role, she oversaw the Database, Promotions, Entertainment, and AV departments, successfully integrating data intelligence with creative strategy to maximize guest visitation and profitability. She also led multiple technology projects that improved player tracking, promotional kiosks, CRM tools, and mobile app experiences for both guests and team members. Nichols began her career with Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas, where she supported regional marketing operations for the Harrah’s and Horseshoe brand properties across the Midwest. Her early experience in creative development, calendar planning, and event execution helped establish her as a dynamic leader capable of bridging analytics, marketing strategy, and customer experience. Known for her analytical rigor and collaborative leadership style, Nichols is passionate about harnessing data to inform smarter marketing decisions and build long-term guest loyalty within the gaming and hospitality industry.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

