Patriot Critical Minerals Confirms Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States with Filing of SEC S-K 1300 Technical Report

Elko County, Nevada–(ACN Newswire – October 13, 2025) – Patriot Critical Minerals (“Patriot” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the completion and filing of a Technical Report Summary (“TRS”) under U.S. SEC Regulation S-K 1300 for its 100 %-owned MEGA Tungsten Project in Elko County, Nevada.

The filing confirms that Patriot controls the largest tungsten resource ever reported under modern U.S. SEC standards, marking a major milestone in the nation’s effort to restore control over its critical-mineral supply chains.

Prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc., the report defines an Inferred Mineral Resource of 21.8 million short tons grading 0.18 % WO₃, containing approximately 78.7 million pounds of tungsten trioxide (WO₃).

This achievement establishes Patriot’s MEGA Project as a front-runner in the resurgence of American tungsten production.

MEGA Project – SK-1300 Report

A Strategic Asset for a New Industrial Era

“The MEGA Project represents a turning point for America’s critical-mineral independence,” said Anthony Paterson, President of Patriot Critical Minerals. “This is one of the most advanced and significant tungsten projects in the Western Hemisphere — and as we move toward Pre-Feasibility and production, we’re proving that large-scale, U.S.-based projects can once again compete globally. But to secure that future, the government needs to move with the same urgency the market demands. If we want American metals for American industry, the time to act is now.”

CEO Brodie Sutherland added, “With more than 85 % of U.S. tungsten currently imported, Patriot’s Nevada asset offers a direct pathway to reshoring a metal vital for defense, aerospace, semiconductors, and clean-energy technologies.”

Investment Highlights:

Largest SEC-Compliant Tungsten Resource in the United States – 21.8 M short tons @ 0.18 % WO₃ (~78.7 M lbs contained)

Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction – Road access, grid power, and an experienced Nevada workforce

– Road access, grid power, and an experienced Nevada workforce Open-Pit, Near-Surface Potential – Shallow geometry supports rapid, low-cost advancement

– Shallow geometry supports rapid, low-cost advancement National Security Alignment – Tungsten is a designated critical mineral under the Defense Production Act

– Tungsten is a designated critical mineral under the Defense Production Act Advancing Toward PFS and Production – Engineering, permitting, and federal-program engagement now underway

Qualified Persons

Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo, is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release. Mr. Sutherland is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. (SRK) consents to the issuance of the S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for the MEGA Project (the Report) in the form and context for which it is to be included in documentation distributed to the directors of Patriot Critical Minerals Corp., and in Patriot’s filing with the Securities Exchange Commission. SRK is the “Qualified Person” for the sections of the Report as identified in section 2.8 of the Technical Report Summary.

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release, and as related through the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the MEGA Project, has been reviewed and approved by Matthew Hastings (M.Sc, P.Geo, MAusIMM (CP) of SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc). Mr. Hastings is independent of Patriot Critical Minerals and is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Patriot Critical Minerals

Patriot Critical Minerals is a U.S.-based critical-minerals developer advancing the 100 %-owned MEGA Tungsten Project in Nevada. With a mission to strengthen America’s industrial and defense independence, Patriot is building a domestic tungsten supply chain aligned with U.S. national-interest objectives and global clean-energy priorities.

QA/QC of Underlying Data

SRK is of the opinion that the procedures and methods, as documented and understood from the legacy and more recent sampling at the MEGA Project, are suitable for the declaration of Inferred Mineral Resources. Potential inaccuracies or biases (which could result from issues in historical methods) have been accounted for in a variety of ways, and any latent uncertainty has been incorporated as a factor in the resource classification. Demonstration of the accuracy of these legacy data remains an opportunity.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information (collectively, “forward‐looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward‐looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future. Specifically, the forward-looking statements include: that the MEGA tungsten project has geological potential and will reach production; that the mineral resource estimates on the MEGA tungsten project will be realized; that Patriot is uniquely positioned to become one of the only tungsten producers in the United States; Patriot’s positioning to deliver a secure, domestic source of tungsten; the strategic value of tungsten to the United States; the market prospects and price stability of tungsten; the Company’s plans to advance the MEGA tungsten project, including filing a NI 43-101 technical report and engaging with the U.S. government to align development timelines with critical mineral funding programs, stockpiling strategies, and defense procurement priorities; the Company’s planned position to be a supplier of choice in the tungsten market; and the Company’s vision to become the go-to name for tungsten. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward‐looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the viability of critical mineral resource exploration, the availability of the financing required for the Company to carry out its planned future activities, the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, as well as additional risks that cannot be anticipated at this time. Ongoing labor shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial and geopolitical climate, and the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company’s operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward‐looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward‐looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

