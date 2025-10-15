PCG Selected as e-Payment Service Provider for China Resources’ ‘Charge Wonderful Life,’ Expanding Payment Services for Car Parks and EV Charging to Promote Green, Smart Mobility

HONG KONG, Oct 15, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – As global efforts toward sustainability accelerate, The Payment Cards Group Limited (“PCG”), a cloud-native payment processor and acquirer, actively supports the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government’s carbon reduction and green transformation goals. PCG upholds its strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, contributing to building Hong Kong into a sustainable city and promoting low-carbon mobility through innovative payment technology. In September 2025, PCG and its subsidiaries continued to drive innovation and strengthen their commitment to environmental and social responsibility, including becoming the e-payment service provider for China Resources’ electric vehicle (EV) charging brand “Charge Wonderful Life,” launching the POS-free digital payment solution, “AbbyPay,” participating in an SME forum on green transformation, being selected for Cyberport’s Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme, and joining an elderly care initiative, These efforts further reinforce PCG’s leadership in advancing green fintech and building a sustainable society.

Partnering with China Resources’ “Charge Wonderful Life” to drive a new era of green mobility

In alignment with the HKSAR Government’s strategic push to expand EV charging infrastructure, PCG, an acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes and e-wallet networks, continues to broaden the digital payment business of its subsidiary, Yedpay, in car parks and EV charging, offering a secure and seamless payment experience. Yedpay has already partnered with leading EV charging apps including “3 EV Station,” “Kilowatt,” and “EVX.” It also supports parking and EV charging payments at major car parks including Kai Tak Sports Park, Citi Tower, 11Skies, and Link shopping malls.

Building on this success, Yedpay has recently been appointed as the e-payment service provider for “Charge Wonderful Life,” the EV charging brand jointly launched by China Resources Longdation and China Resources Gas. Through this partnership, Yedpay will provide comprehensive payment services across the “Charge Wonderful Life” EV charging network, supporting multiple payment methods including VISA, Mastercard, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay. Following “Charge Wonderful Life’s” recent partnership with MTR Corporation to install nearly 300 new EV charging stations across its mall car parks, bringing the total number of charging facilities to over 600 by mid-next year, Yedpay’s secure and reliable payment technology will enhance the EV user experience and accelerate the adoption of green, smart mobility, driving Hong Kong’s low-carbon economy forward.

Yedpay now supports parking and EV charging payments at major car parks including Kai Tak Sports Park, Citi Tower, 11Skies, and Link shopping malls.



Yedpay supports multiple payment methods including VISA, Mastercard, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay on the “Charge Wonderful Life” EV charging app.

Launching “AbbyPay” mobile payment app to support payment acceptance anytime, anywhere

On September 2, PCG launched “AbbyPay,” a mobile payment app, at “The Best of the Best Masterchef Recommendation Restaurant (BOBM) 2025” awards organized by the Asia Art of Cuisine Society (AOC). “AbbyPay” leverages SoftPOS technology to free merchants from the constraints of traditional POS terminals. Without any additional hardware, “AbbyPay” transforms any NFC-enabled Android smartphone into a secure and convenient payment device. In addition, it accepts a wide range of payment methods including VISA, Mastercard, FPS, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, and holds top-tier certifications including PCI DSS Level 1 and CPoC international standards, providing security on par with traditional POS terminals to ensure secure payments for both consumers and merchants.

In appreciation of the continued support from Yedpay and BBMSL users, new and existing merchants are invited to call the customer service hotlines (Yedpay: 3905 2568 / BBMSL: 3907 0308) to pre-register for complimentary priority access to “AbbyPay” upon its launch, enjoying POS-free payment acceptance anytime, anywhere. Furthermore, to support Hong Kong’s digital payment development, “AbbyPay” offers all merchants exclusive fee waivers, no annual fees or account setup fees, making it easier for merchants to adopt smart mobile payments.

PCG launches “AbbyPay,” a POS-free digital payment solution, at “The Best of the Best Masterchef Recommendation Restaurant (BOBM) 2025” awards.

Participating in the “SME Forum on Transformation: Green and Sustainable Future” to drive green payments

On September 29, PCG was invited to attend the “SME Forum on Transformation: Green and Sustainable Future,” hosted by the Hong Kong Association of Banks and organized by HSBC, Bank of East Asia, Nanyang Commercial Bank, DBS Bank (Hong Kong), and Chong Hing Bank collectively. The forum served as a valuable platform for SMEs, financial institutions, and industry leaders to exchange insights on navigating the challenges and opportunities associated with sustainable practices in the current market landscape. At the forum, PCG introduced its new mobile payment app, “AbbyPay,” showcasing how mobile payment app can support businesses in their sustainability journey by eliminating hardware, reducing paper usage, and streamlining operations, thereby empowering sustainable business models.

PCG team introduces “AbbyPay” at the “SME Forum on Transformation: Green and Sustainable Future,” supporting SMEs in their sustainability journey.

Selected for Cyberport’s Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme

Drawing on its outstanding capabilities in payment technology, PCG was selected as the sole payment technology company in the “Payment & Stablecoin” category for Cyberport’s Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme in September, further reinforcing its leadership in Hong Kong’s fintech and blockchain ecosystem.

The scheme is designed to foster the development of Hong Kong’s blockchain and digital asset ecosystem, and to deepen the real-world application and adoption of tokenization and blockchain technology, accelerating the practical adoption and growth of emerging technologies across various industries in Hong Kong. Leveraging this opportunity, PCG plans to actively collaborate with partners across industries to transform innovative blockchain and digital asset applications from concepts to reality, unlocking immense commercial potential and further advancing the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem in Hong Kong.

PCG is the sole payment technology company selected in the “Payment & Stablecoin” category for Cyberport’s Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme.

Spreading warmth to elderly singletons this Mid-Autumn Festival

Alongside advancing innovative payment solutions, PCG places great emphasis on corporate social responsibility. In celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, PCG’s Yedpay team participated in the “Mid-Autumn Elderly Visit Activity” organized by the H.K.S.K.H. Lady MacLehose Centre. The team visited elderly singletons, delivering mooncakes and festive greetings to spread warmth and care. Looking ahead, PCG will continue to actively engage in charitable activities, contributing to a more caring and harmonious community.

In celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, Yedpay team visits elderly singletons, demonstrating corporate social responsibility and spreading festive warmth.

About The Payment Cards Group

The Payment Cards Group Limited (“PCG”) is an innovative and leading payment technology company with operations in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 2016, PCG has become an acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes and e-wallet networks. Yedpay, a member of PCG, has firmly established itself as a digital payment acceptance business in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, A3A, another member of PCG, has developed a cloud-native payment processing platform that operates through RESTful APIs, significantly reducing costs and streamlining complex processes while providing users with real-time transaction data and insights. Furthermore, BBMSL, a core member of PCG, is a payment facilitator, dedicated to offering comprehensive digital payment solutions to Hong Kong’s small and medium-sized enterprises. As an acquiring processor, PCG serves as the backbone infrastructure of the entire payment industry by its Asia’s 1st cloud-based processing and settlement platform. Rooted in Hong Kong with a global vison, PCG seeks to empower merchants with cutting-edge payment technology solutions and drive high-quality development in the global payment ecosystem.

